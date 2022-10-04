Speaking out: Sheyenne River Forest is another North Dakota hidden gem

We had driven through the tiny town of Fort Totten, continued past the end of the pavement and turned onto a gravel road labelled “American Byway.” A sign directed a right turn to the Sheyenne River State Forest, where a short dirt road led to a secluded parking area sufficient for a half dozen vehicles.

The road kept going but was blocked by a gate clearly labelled “Private Property” and warning visitors to stay out.

It was, literally, the middle of peacefully picturesque nowhere.

We were lacing up hiking shoes and applying sunscreen when an over-used sedan with windows open and raucous passengers sped by, leaving a long cloud of dust along the nearby gravel road.

Then a volley of gunshots, probably 30 of them in all, pierced the tranquility.

“It’s just the neighbors,” assured a group a horsemen who were saddling their steeds on the private property on the other side of the gate. “But they’re not too friendly.”

Turns out it was the only unfriendly encounter to be had on the Sheyenne River State Forest Trail, a two-and-a-quarter mile path through seeming endless stands of oak, ash and aspen, across panoramic stretches of prairie, and over the gently descending waters of a mineral spring.

The prize is at the end – North Dakota’s only waterfall. To be sure, this is not Multnomah Falls, dropping dramatically down a mountainside accompanied by the loud and constant rush of 150 cubic feet of water every second and viewed by 5,500 visitors every day.

North Dakota’s waterfall is two streams of spring water dropping over about eight feet of rock then trickling toward the Sheyenne River. On this day, according to the guest registry at the trailhead, about a dozen people visited the waterfall.

That’s what makes it extraordinary. Sixty-somethings will walk for about an hour along the trail that provides the only access to the waterfall. After watching the water run and taking the obligatory photos, you retrace your steps for another hour to return. We encountered two other people on the way out, and six more on the way back.

Once the gunshots ended, it was easy to lose your body and mind in a staggering natural paradise that appeared, at least for a couple of hours, to be reserved for your exclusive delight.

The steepest incline of the trail is near the beginning, one of several spots where your heart rate will rise but not nearly to fatigue. Even on a hot August morning the dense forest provides a canopy of protection from the sun, with enough space to welcome a cool breeze.

The trail winds through the Sheyenne River Valley in Ransom County, alternately following the forested hillside, rising to the prairie above, then descending back into the cool valley.

At one point on the prairie, it bisects a large stand of sumac, some of which were already flaunting a few bright red leaves. From here you can look out across the valley to an endless forest of bur oak, quaking aspen, basswood, ironwood and green ash trees covering the hills across the river. By now, no doubt a sea of red sumac leaves frame a spectacular array of yellows and golds, undoubtedly rivaling the fall foliage tourist destinations of New England.

The lush forest provides housing for wood frogs that appeared to be as populous here as the grasshoppers were in the dry grasslands elsewhere in North Dakota. But don’t worry, the frogs welcome you to share in the natural beauty before quickly hopping away to make sure they don’t get caught under your hiking shoes.

Also welcoming us to this hidden gem of southeastern North Dakota were a doe and two fawns, one soaring bald eagle and a half dozen hawks.

You can get a primer on the extraordinary artistry of the Sheyenne River Valley by driving County 21 south from Valley City toward Kathryn, a roadway that now has broken into our top three hidden gem highway excursions in North Dakota.

The others are ND 22 north from Killdeer through the Killdeer Mountains and ND 32 through the Pembina Gorge and into Walhalla, all North Dakota treasures that make you feel like you’re not really in North Dakota.

Together with the Badlands, the Missouri River Valley, the International Peace Garden and several stops in between, they demonstrate that the Great Plains are great for more than their vast open prairies.