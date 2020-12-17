Speaking out: Seeking harmony in difficult times

our year-in-review has left a lot of blank spots in 2020.
I didn’t get to see the belly dancers at Urban Harvest -- a sure sign that summer has arrived in downtown Bismarck. I know the weather is about to change once Broadway in Bismarck begins its season to mesmerize me with another rendition of "Annie." And autumn has never felt more incomplete without the Norsk Hostfest. I’ve attended the Hostfest yearly since I was in high school, when students could get in for free by volunteering to scoop ice cream at one of the booths scattered throughout the event center. You smell like maple nut for a week straight. In college I graduated to serving soup to the Vikings in Tromso Hall (it was BYoB: Bring Your own hand-carved Bowl).
opinions at the Hostfest are strong, unlike the hips of many attendees. You love or loathe lutefisk. Did you save room for rommegrot or rice pudding? Everyone chooses a side. And yet, no matter your stance on fish and lye, the most competitive booth is always Touchstone Energy’s. They serve mini-cookies hot from small ovens and you’d best watch yourself lest you get hip-checked by a bunad-bedecked granny (if she’s going down, she’s taking a cookie with her). It’s the simple things that unite us.
As we near a new legislative season and shifts in governing administrations, I keep hearing how we need to find those uniting principles that can heal the local and national rifts that have divided us. I think of my grandparents’ stories of the Great Depression, the World War II war effort, floods and potlucks, and cars in ditches during blizzards. The noble gleam that tinges those stories definitely does not hover over the continuing global pandemic narrative. What’s left to bring us together if not a plague?
As a child of the 1990s, my first inclination is to say we need another popular toy. Remember the Tickle Me Elmo craze? The infestation of Furby? Before you say politics and the toy industry have nothing to do with one another or saving society, consider "Jingle All the Way," a holiday film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger based upon the Cabbage Patch Kids psychosis. Arnold became a politician! And my mom told my sisters and me to use our Cabbage Patch dolls’ freakishly hard heads to smash open the window if we were ever trapped in a fire. Every '90s child I know could have a proper Viking burial, surrounded by their Beanie Babies pillaged from Hallmark and Happy Meals, those stuffed critters that were rumored to one day be worth great wealth.
However, given the pandemic and years of growing economic disparity, a new-toy craze right before an already fiscally and emotionally challenging holiday season might not be the best way to build consensus. There’s always irresponsible big cat owners. In the early days of shutdown, even my parents discovered "Tiger King." I don’t know how. They can’t ever remember how to log in to Netflix, yet streaming-service culture prevailed. It made for robust dinner conversations where ultimately everyone agreed at the absolute absurdity of it all, please pass the milk. Still, I feel terrible for the cruel conditions experienced by the exotic animals and employees, so I think we can find harmony elsewhere.
Harmony! That’s it. A dance trend. Nothing brings America together like prefabricated steps to repetitive music. In fifth grade one of my classmates broke her arm because she was attempting to do the Macarena on the swings. That’s how we lived back then -- you stuffed your Beanie Babies in the pockets of your Zubaz and never stopped doing the Macarena. The Time Warp is too risqué for the Capitol and I get confused about the arms part of the Floss. The Conga Line is out, with 6-foot distancing protocols and all.
Where does that leave us? Until we have a docudrama about parents frantically square dancing in competition to get the last price-gouged toy, it looks like we’re stuck with monitoring our behavior ourselves. Patience and decency and waiting our turn for hot cookies. If you lap up lutefisk or own a lynx, I’ll still try to see the world from your point of view. I just expect the same respect in return. Hey Macarena!
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!