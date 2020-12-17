Speaking out: Seeking harmony in difficult times

As a child of the 1990s, my first inclination is to say we need another popular toy. Remember the Tickle Me Elmo craze? The infestation of Furby? Before you say politics and the toy industry have nothing to do with one another or saving society, consider "Jingle All the Way," a holiday film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger based upon the Cabbage Patch Kids psychosis. Arnold became a politician! And my mom told my sisters and me to use our Cabbage Patch dolls’ freakishly hard heads to smash open the window if we were ever trapped in a fire. Every '90s child I know could have a proper Viking burial, surrounded by their Beanie Babies pillaged from Hallmark and Happy Meals, those stuffed critters that were rumored to one day be worth great wealth.

However, given the pandemic and years of growing economic disparity, a new-toy craze right before an already fiscally and emotionally challenging holiday season might not be the best way to build consensus. There’s always irresponsible big cat owners. In the early days of shutdown, even my parents discovered "Tiger King." I don’t know how. They can’t ever remember how to log in to Netflix, yet streaming-service culture prevailed. It made for robust dinner conversations where ultimately everyone agreed at the absolute absurdity of it all, please pass the milk. Still, I feel terrible for the cruel conditions experienced by the exotic animals and employees, so I think we can find harmony elsewhere.