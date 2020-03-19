Speaking out: Roll with the punches during uncertain times

Whenever it seems as though life cannot get more hectic, it does. As much as we try to plan and prepare for things to go a certain way, reality tells us it is in control.
Recently, I had the opportunity to plan two events. I had visions in my head of how things would play out, but different things happened that changed the course.The unanticipated circumstances caused moments of stress, but the temporary feeling of disappointment was soon overpowered by my ability to adapt. I made necessary adjustments and continued on as planned.
Ultimately, the events ended up going as well as I could have asked for, and the bumps along the way were entirely unnoticed by anyone except myself. In fact, I am glad that one of the changes ended up happening.
A concept that stood out to me and is important to all varieties of challenging times -- rolling with the punches.
Undoubtedly, there are difficult times in life. “Rolling with the punches” clearly implies you are getting punched. However, it focuses on the choice you have: embrace the punch or move your body in a way that lessens the impact. When life throws a figurative punch at us, we have the same choice, and the decision comes down to your ability to adapt.
I have always seen myself as adaptable, but the skill currently has my attention. Not only has adaptability been key to some recent challenges in my life, but it is pertinent to the chaos that surrounds the current uncertainties in our community and around the globe.
Adaptability is essential to getting through any sort of stressful time. As nice as it would be if things always went our way, challenges are inevitable. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong or how things should have been, adaptability calls on us to embrace the challenges and find solutions to both small and large problems. In doing so, adaptability allows for better outcomes than what was originally envisioned or planned.
The ability to adapt may not be natural and inherent to some people, but it is something that everyone can work on. It can allow people to think about different perspectives and make adjustments that may be beneficial on multiple levels. Although times of uncertainty and panic are not ideal, they present opportunities for us. Challenging circumstances do not have the ability to destroy things entirely unless we allow them to.
No matter what problems you face in your work, school, family, or social life, consider what role adaptability can play in your situation. Rolling with the punches might not only lessen the impact, but it may put you in a better place to be victorious.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a law school student at the University of North Dakota. She serves as the president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and is an advocate for student press rights. Winbauer has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement and also works closely with Invisible Innocence.