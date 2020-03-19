Speaking out: Roll with the punches during uncertain times

Whenever it seems as though life cannot get more hectic, it does. As much as we try to plan and prepare for things to go a certain way, reality tells us it is in control.

Recently, I had the opportunity to plan two events. I had visions in my head of how things would play out, but different things happened that changed the course.The unanticipated circumstances caused moments of stress, but the temporary feeling of disappointment was soon overpowered by my ability to adapt. I made necessary adjustments and continued on as planned.

Ultimately, the events ended up going as well as I could have asked for, and the bumps along the way were entirely unnoticed by anyone except myself. In fact, I am glad that one of the changes ended up happening.

A concept that stood out to me and is important to all varieties of challenging times -- rolling with the punches.

Undoubtedly, there are difficult times in life. “Rolling with the punches” clearly implies you are getting punched. However, it focuses on the choice you have: embrace the punch or move your body in a way that lessens the impact. When life throws a figurative punch at us, we have the same choice, and the decision comes down to your ability to adapt.