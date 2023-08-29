The most recent data released this year by Gallup shows depression rates in America to be higher than ever in polling history. Gallup reports approximately 18% of adults endorsing a current diagnosis of depression, which is over 7 percentage points higher than data on depression diagnoses reported in 2015. Furthermore, national data show that 37% of Americans live in areas with a significant shortage of mental health professionals. In North Dakota, 39% of residents live in areas with insufficient in-person access to mental health care. Certainly, virtual access has and will continue to improve care for individuals in rural areas who are not readily able to access in-person care. However, if we wait for licensed mental health professionals to singlehandedly reverse this trend, it may never happen. New problems require new solutions, and there’s one the world should be paying attention to. Dr. Dixon Chibanda, one of just 12 psychiatrists serving the 16 million people of Zimbabwe, knew he and his colleagues would never be able to provide the mental health support their communities needed alone. Instead of lamenting about the severe lack of access to care, he revolutionized care in Zimbabwe and is now challenging the rest of the world to join him.

After witnessing too many people suffer from treatable symptoms with no access to mental health care, Dr. Chibanda decided to act by developing a community-based program called the “Friendship Bench” to help people in need. He turned to a group of people well-suited to help: community grandmothers. These grandmothers had no formal mental health or counseling training but did have hearts ready to serve and willingness to learn. He provided them with brief training in evidence-based problem-solving therapy strategies and asked them to sit on a “Friendship Bench” in the community to provide support to anyone who needed to come sit and visit with them. Despite little training, these grandmothers set out to – and did – change the landscape of mental health care in Zimbabwe.

Since 2006, Dr. Chibanda and his team have trained over 400 grandmothers to provide free support to over 30,000 people throughout 70 communities within Zimbabwe. Additionally, a landmark 2016 study evaluating the Friendship Bench program discovered that people who completed six visits with grandmothers on the Friendship Bench showed significantly greater improvement in symptoms of depression six months later compared with individuals who received treatment as usual. The program has since expanded to several countries, including the U.S., where Friendship Benches can be found throughout New York City. Internationally, both female and male volunteers of a variety of ages have been trained to provide support.

Dr. Chibanda’s world-changing experiment provides hope that reversing rising rates of depression could be more attainable than previously thought. Imagine what could happen in North Dakota alone if healthy adults – grandmothers, grandfathers, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, and friends – took the time to sit down and provide support, encouragement, and hope to others in need. Imagine what could happen if more community members took the time to seek out training to learn how to effectively support others with mental health concerns. Although the Friendship Bench program of training has not come to North Dakota yet, other training programs are alive and well in our state. The Mental Health First Aid program is an excellent starting point, and I encourage people to complete this training if able. I applaud Dr. Chibanda’s efforts to invite and involve the heart of his community to help solve the mental health crises of Zimbabwe. In that spirit, this North Dakota mental health professional invites you to join me in this important work too.