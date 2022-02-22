Speaking out: Rethinking the how of helping

As a mom of four, I must admit that I rarely give an honest answer to the most common question I’m asked: “How are the kids doing?”

This may seem like an innocuous question, and I’m certain most mean well. However, if my response deviates from “They’re doing well,” I’m generally flooded with a no-holds-barred list of recommendations for change. Baby isn’t sleeping well? I hear that I should try this position, that sleeping device, or read about expert A’s sleep-training method. Kids are struggling with the dark, cold winter days? I need to utilize the YMCA more often and Pinterest creative ideas for at-home play, they say. What starts as a simple, caring question frequently leaves me feeling overwhelmed, frustrated and on an endless quest to fix something.

A recent conversation reminded me that genuinely answering this question doesn’t have to end this way. I received a call from a friend who asked “the question.” In a moment of raw openness, I answered that our 6-month-old had not been sleeping well and I was exhausted. Expecting the usual list of overwhelming recommendations, I listened and proceeded to be surprised by her reply. She said, “You are such a strong person so filled with love to be able to continue that schedule night after night. What a blessing you are to your kids.” My heart calmed. There was nothing I needed to fix, learn, do or be. I left the conversation feeling strong and energized in my mission to help my infant son adjust to life in this world. I felt empowered and was grateful I had truthfully answered that question.

In our quest to support one another, I fear that we too often rush to resolve challenging situations and forget to encourage and empower the people facing them. When I ponder how to best support my patients as a clinical psychologist, I’m reminded of psychologist Marsha Linehan’s four ways of solving any problem. She highlights that fixing or changing something is just one way of addressing a problem, which is great news because not every problem can be readily fixed or changed. When life feels like traversing a mountain that we have no choice but to climb, we can also choose to practice tolerating or feeling better about that journey in some way, which requires a different kind of help from the supporters around us.

Recently, our 2-year-old experienced his breaking point while trying to complete a puzzle. He became intensely frustrated when he couldn’t fit a piece where he could see it belonged. I could have easily fixed this for him by taking the piece, reorienting it, and showing him exactly how it connected. Instead, I felt a nudge to help him practice tolerating that frustration and learn that he can work through it. Better to start with a puzzle than a mountain, right? I reminded him that it’s OK to feel frustrated, that he is hard-working and creative, and that I was proud of him for not giving up. My words kept him going. Within two minutes, that piece fit like a glove and my son beamed with pride as he said, “I did it, Mom! I'm good at puzzles." I loved hearing those words from his little mouth express resilience and newfound confidence in himself.

No matter how trivial or traumatic the stressor at hand or how hardy the person facing it appears to be, we all need to be reminded, especially in moments of weakness, that we have what it takes to continue the climb. Most of us believe in ourselves because someone first believed in us and made that known. Let’s look for opportunities to help one another and strengthen our community by reminding each other that it’s OK to be where we are, that we can do hard things, and that we’re not alone.

Tara Feil, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist passionate about helping people thrive. She has presented messages of resilience and wellness to audiences internationally and has been featured as a TEDx speaker. She lives in Bismarck with her husband, Blake, and their four kids.

