Speaking out: Restoring the soul of America

This practice of restoring and modifying with different than original parts is known in the trade as resto-mod. Purists don’t like that idea because it violates their strict belief that restoring to the original is the best practice. I like restoring and modifying because it harnesses the engine (the soul of the truck) with new components that help fulfill its purpose. I look forward to the day when that red pickup can proudly pull the blue NPL float in the Mandan Fourth of July parade.

So it is with restoring the soul of America-reaching back into history to understand American purpose. Understanding the engine that powered American greatness, that inspired the huddled masses yearning to breathe free to seek that breath in this country.

The soul of America needs restoration. It needs more power to generate hope, compassion and a sense of belonging. The soul of America needs energy to transform the fears and hatreds of its people into common purpose and kindness.

Biden will need expert mechanics to restore the soul of America. They will be people like the good folks at Memory Lane Auto who love old things, but know how to make them work again, better than when they were new. People who are not purists and can see the value in other colors of paint, and other brands. In Republican values of individual responsibility and Democrat values of collective action.

The soul of America is the engine that drives us forward, the power of our belief that we are one nation under a loving God, delivering liberty and justice for all. That is our purpose. May the restoration and modification begin.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

