Speaking out: Restoring the soul of America

President-elect Joe Biden made restoring the soul of America a campaign theme. It is a different idea than making America great again. Both themes have a historical connotation, restoring meaning to bring back to a previous condition and making great again, achieving a former status.
On election day 2020 I drove my 1949 International KB2 pickup truck to Memory Lane Auto Restoration in Mandan. The truck struggled to climb the hills of Mandan, its tired flathead six-cylinder engine, when new, only produced 77 horsepower. Now, 71 years later, it required first gear to make the hill up Sixth Avenue by the Mandan High School.
That six-cylinder engine, with color rankings (mine was a green diamond, black diamond was the best) was the last year for the International flathead. International went to an overhead valve six-cylinder in 1950. Chevy had gone to the overhead valve engine much earlier and owners liked the increased power and durability.
The engine is the soul of a pickup truck. The engine determines whether the truck can fulfill its purpose. The engine is praised or cursed by how well it does that. Can it pull that three-quarter-ton pickup through a soft field with 6,000 pounds of durum wheat in the box? Can it get you to reasonable highway speeds so you can get to town in an emergency to see a doctor?
Memory Lane Auto is selling that six-cylinder green diamond engine to a person in Minot restoring another International. In my red KB2, they are putting a blue Ford 302 V-8 that came out of a Ford Mustang. In my way of thinking, they are restoring the soul of that truck. The transmission is getting changed, the three-speed on the column replaced with a four-speed Ford pickup transmission with a floor shifter. The existing rear end replaced with one from a Ford Ranger.
This practice of restoring and modifying with different than original parts is known in the trade as resto-mod. Purists don’t like that idea because it violates their strict belief that restoring to the original is the best practice. I like restoring and modifying because it harnesses the engine (the soul of the truck) with new components that help fulfill its purpose. I look forward to the day when that red pickup can proudly pull the blue NPL float in the Mandan Fourth of July parade.
So it is with restoring the soul of America-reaching back into history to understand American purpose. Understanding the engine that powered American greatness, that inspired the huddled masses yearning to breathe free to seek that breath in this country.
The soul of America needs restoration. It needs more power to generate hope, compassion and a sense of belonging. The soul of America needs energy to transform the fears and hatreds of its people into common purpose and kindness.
Biden will need expert mechanics to restore the soul of America. They will be people like the good folks at Memory Lane Auto who love old things, but know how to make them work again, better than when they were new. People who are not purists and can see the value in other colors of paint, and other brands. In Republican values of individual responsibility and Democrat values of collective action.
The soul of America is the engine that drives us forward, the power of our belief that we are one nation under a loving God, delivering liberty and justice for all. That is our purpose. May the restoration and modification begin.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
