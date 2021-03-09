Speaking out: Restoring public trust starts with the individual

Throughout our daily lives, we trust that when people say something, they mean it. A person is only as good as their word, the idiom goes.
When we talk to a neighbor, flip on the news or listen to a politician speak, we should be able to trust what they are saying is true. But fewer and fewer people believe this to be the case.
Researchers at the General Social Survey measure this kind of social trust, and it has been trending steadily downward over the past 50 years. In 1972, close to half of Americans said they could trust most other people. Now, fewer than a third do.
This growing distrust also extends to our government. According to Pew Research, 77% of Americans trusted the federal government always or most of the time in 1964. That number has rapidly decreased over the past several decades, bottoming out near 20% in 2020.
The numbers for trust in the media aren’t much better, with more Americans becoming skeptical of the press over the past several decades. This is especially true for conservatives. And while trust in the scientific community has remained relatively stable over time, it is clearly not immune from partisan pressures.
This lack of trust -- both in each other and in our country’s major institutions -- has negative consequences for how we treat each other and how we shape our society.
The truth should matter. But if we have no way to know what's true, or if we refuse to believe the truth when it’s in front of us, it’s going to be nearly impossible to have conversations with those around us, to better our lives or improve our communities.
We’ve seen what happens when trust breaks down, when the truth becomes distorted to the point of being unrecognizable. We need to be able to trust each other, and we need to have institutions and leaders that are capable of earning and keeping our trust.
I tend to believe that societal change happens first at the individual and community level, in conversations with our friends and neighbors and in how we act on a daily basis toward those around us. If we are going to trust each other, it needs to begin with virtue; to be trusted, we have to act in a way that warrants it.
This expectation of integrity we have for ourselves and those around us should extend to our public figures, those we look to for leadership and example. If we value integrity over expediency, then our institutions will reflect these values, too. And if they don’t, they should be held accountable, not encouraged.
Obviously this does not always happen; we are imperfect people, and often fall short of the ideals we set. But falling short of an ideal shouldn’t be an excuse to abandon it.
By striving for goodness in our own lives, we will be better equipped to recognize and encourage it in others. And while building trust takes time and dedication, it is certainly something worth aiming for.
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.