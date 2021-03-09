Speaking out: Restoring public trust starts with the individual

The truth should matter. But if we have no way to know what's true, or if we refuse to believe the truth when it’s in front of us, it’s going to be nearly impossible to have conversations with those around us, to better our lives or improve our communities.

We’ve seen what happens when trust breaks down, when the truth becomes distorted to the point of being unrecognizable. We need to be able to trust each other, and we need to have institutions and leaders that are capable of earning and keeping our trust.

I tend to believe that societal change happens first at the individual and community level, in conversations with our friends and neighbors and in how we act on a daily basis toward those around us. If we are going to trust each other, it needs to begin with virtue; to be trusted, we have to act in a way that warrants it.

This expectation of integrity we have for ourselves and those around us should extend to our public figures, those we look to for leadership and example. If we value integrity over expediency, then our institutions will reflect these values, too. And if they don’t, they should be held accountable, not encouraged.

Obviously this does not always happen; we are imperfect people, and often fall short of the ideals we set. But falling short of an ideal shouldn’t be an excuse to abandon it.

By striving for goodness in our own lives, we will be better equipped to recognize and encourage it in others. And while building trust takes time and dedication, it is certainly something worth aiming for.

After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.

