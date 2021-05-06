Speaking out: Republican voters play key role in protecting initiated measure process

Anyone who follows North Dakota politics knows there are two distinct caucuses of NDGOP legislators (and with mounting tensions between them). However, I’m going to make the case that there’s an even more important distinction between two types of North Dakota Republicans. The distinction I make is particularly relevant to protecting the initiated measure process in North Dakota.

When it comes to safeguarding the initiated measure process, we can’t generally count on elected Republicans in either caucus. As I previously explained in my column, 2020’s Measure 2 relating to initiated constitutional amendments came from 2019’s Senate Concurrent Resolution 4001. The resolution (and Measure 2) sought to give the Legislature veto power over constitutional amendments that the people pass. Plenty of Republicans in both the Bastiat Caucus and the establishment wing of the NDGOP voted in favor of the resolution. In fact, the list of the resolution’s Republican opponents -- themselves a mix of both Bastiat-leaning and establishment-leaning folks -- is so short that it’s worth sharing here: T. Beadle, J. Bell, G. Bosch, K. Davison, J. Elkin, S. Ertelt, C. Fegley, R. Fors, M. Howe, G. Keiser, B. Martinson, N. Poolman, T. Porter, B. Pyle, S. Roers Jones, M. Sanford, A. Schauer, V. Steiner, N. Toman and S. Vetter.