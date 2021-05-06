Speaking out: Republican voters play key role in protecting initiated measure process

Anyone who follows North Dakota politics knows there are two distinct caucuses of NDGOP legislators (and with mounting tensions between them). However, I’m going to make the case that there’s an even more important distinction between two types of North Dakota Republicans. The distinction I make is particularly relevant to protecting the initiated measure process in North Dakota.
When it comes to safeguarding the initiated measure process, we can’t generally count on elected Republicans in either caucus. As I previously explained in my column, 2020’s Measure 2 relating to initiated constitutional amendments came from 2019’s Senate Concurrent Resolution 4001. The resolution (and Measure 2) sought to give the Legislature veto power over constitutional amendments that the people pass. Plenty of Republicans in both the Bastiat Caucus and the establishment wing of the NDGOP voted in favor of the resolution. In fact, the list of the resolution’s Republican opponents -- themselves a mix of both Bastiat-leaning and establishment-leaning folks -- is so short that it’s worth sharing here: T. Beadle, J. Bell, G. Bosch, K. Davison, J. Elkin, S. Ertelt, C. Fegley, R. Fors, M. Howe, G. Keiser, B. Martinson, N. Poolman, T. Porter, B. Pyle, S. Roers Jones, M. Sanford, A. Schauer, V. Steiner, N. Toman and S. Vetter.
While neither NDGOP legislative caucus can generally be counted on to protect the initiated measure process, it’s an entirely different story with the broader population of Republican voters in the state. In fact, the most firmly Republican communities in the state are those that resoundingly defeated 2020’s Measure 2.
I make these claims after extensively analyzing Vote.ND.gov election data and conducting statistical analyses. By combining precinct-level voter data with precinct-, district-, and county-level demographic data, I have identified the communities who enthusiastically defeated Measure 2. The more Republican communities in North Dakota are precisely those who powerfully defeated the measure. I further used statistics to scratch beneath the surface of these trends. The strongly Republican-leaning communities who sent Measure 2 down in flames were also more western and rural.
I realize that for some readers, this finding may be surprising. But as I alluded to before, it’s key to understand an important distinction between types of Republicans in North Dakota. Ultimately, there are clear disconnects between the priorities of many NDGOP legislators and those of most Republican voters. The initiated measure process is a major source of such policy disagreement.
You might be wondering, why should we investigate which voters defeated 2020’s Measure 2? My answer is that it’s critical to know who are allies in the protection of the initiated measure process. Protecting the power of North Dakotans to self-govern through initiated measures remains an ongoing project. It’s empowering to note that a large majority of North Dakotan voters -- especially western, rural communities with many Republicans -- are the protectors holding the line against NDGOP legislators.
Protecting our right to put issues to a vote on our own ballots is popular in North Dakota. Keeping our powers reserved to the people remains a winnable issue for North Dakota’s watchdogs. If you’re a fellow protector of the initiated measure process in North Dakota, remember that western, rural, Republican voters are your allies on the issue. Finding common ground with others can be difficult these days. We can find it on this issue, and we’re going to need to harness this common ground to keep thwarting threats to our proud tradition of initiated measures.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com