Speaking out: Represent us all correctly

Last Saturday, on the same day that Joe Biden was named president-elect, a group of Trump supporters showed up at the Capitol grounds in Bismarck. Apparently, the rally was coordinated online like what has taken place in many other states. Local media reported about 300 people there, some holding signs to express their support for “four more years” and “stop the steal.” It is their right to show support for the current president and the slim possibility of retaining office for another term.

I do not agree the election was stolen from Donald Trump. You may remember that in 2016, Trump said that election was rigged -- even after he won. Just because he says this over and over again does not make it true. There has been no evidence presented so far that supports his claims; which is why I am so disappointed that all three of our congressional representatives showed up at the rally on Saturday – none of whom, apparently, encouraged people to have trust in our election system. A system that has been working for hundreds of years. Even more disappointing is what they did say.

“North Dakota is Trump country and it’ll continue to be Trump country long after this president serves, whether that is January or four years or whenever that occurs,” said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, according to KFYR news.