Speaking Out: Remote work and school should not be the new normal

When COVID-19 hit the United States a few months ago, schools and businesses made a quick switch to remote learning and working. Clearly, COVID-19 warrants doing anything and everything one can from home, but I hope that does not remain the case once things return to normal, whenever that may be.
I fear the “new normal” includes a preference for keeping things remote. Countless companies have transitioned their employees to be set up from their homes, and schools have required teachers to prepare for online education. As long as someone has a computer and an internet connection, there is not much of a need to leave the living room.
Some of my law classmates had summer internships that started online for the first few weeks. Given the current situation, obviously that was understandable and expected. Their jobs could easily be done remotely. Legal research is done online. The drafting of documents is done on a computer. Case documents can be emailed or accessed through a shared drive. However, they missed out on getting a feel for the people in their offices and making connections. No matter how convenient email is, it is no substitute for sitting in someone’s office and discussing issues, asking questions, or talking to them about their life and career.
Human interaction is invaluable in any workplace or place of learning. Platforms such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams help with interaction and collaboration, but person-to-person connection is lost when communication is done through screens.
This might seem weird coming from a 25-year-old who grew up in a technology-driven society. I have no memories of life without the internet or cellphones, and I like to communicate through email and text messages. With that being said, I still think human interaction in both educational and workplace settings is crucial.
From an educational standpoint, online learning is not ideal. No matter the learning level, it is difficult to pay attention and actively engage in learning when staring at a screen. Online learning is not conducive to developing skills, and it is harder for students to ask questions of their teachers and share ideas with classmates.
There are less-negative aspects from a workplace standpoint, because a job typically already requires more self-motivation than education does. However, there are similar considerations. When working remotely, it is easier to get distracted from completing tasks when working from home or outside of the office. It is difficult to brainstorm and collaborate with colleagues or leave a good impression on superiors.
Most of us crave human interaction. Even if there are colleagues we would rather not see on a daily basis or annoying classmates who ask too many questions, the social aspects of work and school are necessary and important.
Do not get me wrong -- I am glad we have innovative technology that allows us the flexibility of working and learning from home, especially during the current health crisis. However, the technology should be used during times we need such flexibility, and it should not be entirely relied on after COVID-19 is under control.
Convenience is not more valuable than camaraderie.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
