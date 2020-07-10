Speaking Out: Remote work and school should not be the new normal

This might seem weird coming from a 25-year-old who grew up in a technology-driven society. I have no memories of life without the internet or cellphones, and I like to communicate through email and text messages. With that being said, I still think human interaction in both educational and workplace settings is crucial.

From an educational standpoint, online learning is not ideal. No matter the learning level, it is difficult to pay attention and actively engage in learning when staring at a screen. Online learning is not conducive to developing skills, and it is harder for students to ask questions of their teachers and share ideas with classmates.

There are less-negative aspects from a workplace standpoint, because a job typically already requires more self-motivation than education does. However, there are similar considerations. When working remotely, it is easier to get distracted from completing tasks when working from home or outside of the office. It is difficult to brainstorm and collaborate with colleagues or leave a good impression on superiors.

Most of us crave human interaction. Even if there are colleagues we would rather not see on a daily basis or annoying classmates who ask too many questions, the social aspects of work and school are necessary and important.