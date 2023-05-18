In a few short weeks, America will celebrate an important federal holiday, Memorial Day. On Monday, May 29, many buildings and workplaces will remain closed as people celebrate a holiday, which is widely portrayed as both the joyful endcap of a three-day weekend and “the unofficial start of summer.” In the weeks leading up to this holiday, it feels that “Memorial Day” is mainly used as an adjective in advertisements for “sales,” “barbecues” or “trips” that one can attend during the “Memorial Day Weekend.” However, Memorial Day represents more than a day off from work or a chance to enjoy the warm summer weather. In fact, it holds solemn significance as a day of remembrance for all American service members who died — and for the loss sustained by their families.

There are two federal holidays that commemorate military service. The first is Veterans Day, which occurs on Nov. 11 each year and honors military veterans. The second is Memorial Day, which falls on the last Monday in May, and reveres military members who died while serving their country. On Memorial Day, we are encouraged to remember those service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. However, it is equally important for us to acknowledge the loss and sacrifice experienced by these individuals’ surviving family members. Because when service members give their lives, they leave behind grieving spouses, children and parents who must navigate a world without their loved ones.

Each year Memorial Day hits me both emotionally and existentially. For example, last year, my children and I sat at our kitchen table and crafted decorative Memorial Day poppy wreaths. Seemingly out of the blue, a melancholy feeling overtook me, and a series of emotions hit me one after another. I distinctly remember having to quietly excuse myself from the table to regain my composure.

I thought about my 12 months in Afghanistan, from 2011-2012, as a member of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division (“Arctic Wolves”). I remembered the good times and the bad, the missions and the experiences, and the feelings of pride and hardship. Most notably, I thought about the soldiers with whom I served. Some sustained physical injuries. Others suffered mental hardships. Many more received emotional scars. Everyone who came back from this deployment, came back changed.

However, not everyone in the brigade came back and I fixated on this notion. I thought about their spouses, their children and their parents. I tried to comprehend the loss and grief they must still experience, especially on days like Memorial Day. I suddenly realized that a decade had passed since I returned from Afghanistan and, during that period, I had been blessed to live a full life with my wife and children. However, those service members who died never got that chance. For their families, this same 10-year period represents a decade of lost anniversary and birthday celebrations, countless grief-stricken nights, and — for their children — an untold number of missed bedtime stories.

Memorial Day reminds me to honor those soldiers, and their family members, who lost something we often take for granted; time spent with those we love. I know that this past winter has been both long and cold. However, before we celebrate the beginning of summer, on this Memorial Day, please take time to pause, reflect, and honor those individuals — and their families — who lost that time. Honoring them will ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten.