Speaking out: Reject mandates, but not responsibilities

No one likes to be told they have to do something.

No one likes to be told they can’t do something.

Americans are an independent lot. We like to decide things for ourselves, and we dislike it when someone else decides what we must or must not do. We’ve come to this place honestly and intentionally. From the beginning, the hallmarks of America have been independence, freedom and liberty.

If the government tells us we have to do something, that’s a mandate.

And if the government tells us we can’t do something, that’s a mandate.

We hate mandates. And yet our Republic, as focused as it is on freedom and liberty, would fail miserably without government mandates to require the greatest good for the greatest number of people, as opposed to preserving only the rights of the individual.

So we issue mandates. Laws, rules and policies.

Whether we like the mandates depends on whether we like the outcome they are intended to achieve or the protections they are intended to provide.

Today our country is embroiled in a great debate over whether it is appropriate to require certain people in certain circumstances to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Those who see vaccination of others as a way to protect the whole tend to accept a mandate as useful and important.

Those who see the rights of the individual as more important than the rights of the whole tend to oppose it as intrusive and dictatorial.

It’s really no different from disagreement between those who say motorcycle riders should have to wear helmets and those who say they shouldn’t; between those who say 65 mph is fine and those who are comfortable at 75; those who believe they should be able to blast a stereo full volume and neighbors who want some peace and quiet; those who say they can smoke if they want to and those who claim a right to be protected from secondhand smoke.

The examples, really, are endless.

The issue should boil down to whether you believe the greatest good is achieved when you are protected from virus being spread by someone else’s sneeze, or whether you believe your right to be free from vaccine is more important.

That’s what it should boil down to. Regrettably, in this and a growing number of cases, logic has been replaced by politics.

Because the vaccine mandate was proposed by Democratic President Joe Biden, Democrats generally support it, Republicans generally oppose it and middle ground has disappeared.

We even have states issuing mandates that say you can’t issue mandates.

The result is government by litigation, and that’s a sad place to be.

Last week North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announced the state would be joining nine other states in a lawsuit seeking to nullify Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Like officials in many of those states, both Stenehjem and Gov. Doug Burgum have said they believe COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to provide protection from spread of the virus and the strain the spread places on people and health care institutions.

If that is so, how wonderful it would be if we used as much energy to encourage people to get vaccinated as we do to discourage mandates.

One thing that is true about eight of the nine states involved in the lawsuit is that their vaccination rates are abysmal.

By most reports, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins, the New York Times and USA Facts, North Dakota is the fifth-worst state at getting people vaccinated. Here, just 53% of eligible residents have had at least one dose of vaccine.

Nationally, 67% -- that’s nearly 221 million people -- have received at least one dose.

Certainly it’s arguable that the rights of individuals and states are more important than the collective rights of all.

But if that’s the hill we’re going to die on, we ought to accept the responsibility of leaving no stone unturned in the effort to convince our residents that getting vaccinated provides the greatest good to the greatest number.

The numbers demonstrate there are a lot of stones left to turn over.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

