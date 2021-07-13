Speaking out: Reimagining the economy for women

Based on COVID-19 numbers here and across the country, many people are heading back into the office, getting back to business travel, and adjusting to a new path forward. With that has come discussion around changing remote work policies, flex schedules and the like. Rather than “doing it like we’ve always done it,” now is an opportune time to try some shifts that could have been unacceptable or even unapproachable in years past. This could be a time to rebuild some of the outdated structures within the workplace that need it.
Specifically, it seems to me that this can directly apply to women and what we bring to and need from the workplace.
Historically, many of the spaces women have occupied professionally were designed by and for men, and for so long we women have been trying to prove we belong. It makes sense that the working world seems like it was built for men -- because it was. And it makes sense that the pioneering women who joined the workforce and stayed after they were married and had children followed that model -- because they had to. There wasn’t access to another route. As recently as in my mother’s generation, married women were denied credit cards or loans in their own name and single women had a hard time getting credit. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act was signed into law a mere five years before I was born. Without credit or a loan, it would be nearly impossible to start one’s own business, so it stands to reason that women had to find a way to belong within the existing structure.
But it doesn’t have to be that time anymore. Now that some of the major obstacles such as credit have been addressed and more women make up the workforce, I would love to see some creative, out-of-the-box thinking by women business owners and female c-suite leaders. I would love to see us build a new structure, one built more for us -- or at least with us also in mind.
An article in the Harvard Business Review from earlier this year opines that for women to stay and succeed in the workforce, men need to take on a greater share of domestic and caregiving duties. While this is certainly needed, I’d like us as women to rely more on what we can control and less on needing others to change. The only people we can change are ourselves.
Differently, in a Time article from January 2020, Amanda Weinstein, assistant professor of economics at the University of Akron, notes, “that reevaluating conventions in the workplace and at American schools could also help women. … We have a society that, in many ways, has not pivoted to support the workforce that we currently have. And we have dual earners."
I would love to see more women-owned businesses and women leadership. Specifically, I would love to see those leaders and owners create a structure designed for women. Maybe that means focusing more on project completion and less on hours in the office. Maybe that means reconsidering what maternity leave looks like and is meant to accomplish. Maybe it means a new way of evaluating productivity or a different way of establishing a pay scale.
While I don’t have the exact answer as to how, building a work environment designed for women can be the next impactful phase for the economy. Rather than trying to mold ourselves to something, let’s mold that thing to us. In the end, the irony is that this may work better for everyone involved, male and female.
When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."