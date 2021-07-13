Speaking out: Reimagining the economy for women

Based on COVID-19 numbers here and across the country, many people are heading back into the office, getting back to business travel, and adjusting to a new path forward. With that has come discussion around changing remote work policies, flex schedules and the like. Rather than “doing it like we’ve always done it,” now is an opportune time to try some shifts that could have been unacceptable or even unapproachable in years past. This could be a time to rebuild some of the outdated structures within the workplace that need it.

Historically, many of the spaces women have occupied professionally were designed by and for men, and for so long we women have been trying to prove we belong. It makes sense that the working world seems like it was built for men -- because it was. And it makes sense that the pioneering women who joined the workforce and stayed after they were married and had children followed that model -- because they had to. There wasn’t access to another route. As recently as in my mother’s generation, married women were denied credit cards or loans in their own name and single women had a hard time getting credit. The Equal Credit Opportunity Act was signed into law a mere five years before I was born. Without credit or a loan, it would be nearly impossible to start one’s own business, so it stands to reason that women had to find a way to belong within the existing structure.