Speaking out: Reflections on Jan. 6

Millions of people believed these deceptions. Pope Francis wrote encyclicals and Jim Wallis wrote the book “Christ in Crisis” to urge the faith community to reject these lies. While these and other faith leaders fought for God’s truth, tragically, many other faith leaders went silent. Some faith leaders and some politicians, professing to be Christians, supported these deceptions and stood idly by or even applauded the cruelty inflicted. It looked like the gates of hell were prevailing.

On Jan. 6 while the Capitol was under siege, a white Jewish journalist and a Black Baptist preacher were confirmed as the senators from the state of Georgia. On Jan. 6, the Tribune reported Mississippi had voted to take the Confederate bars out of the state flag and replace them with the magnolia flower. Mississippi and Georgia, once bastions of racism, are struggling against that lie to support America’s declared truth that all people are created equal.

In time, those who have willfully followed these great deceptions will come to understand they are not following the cross or the teachings of Jesus. Wallis declares that Trump’s love of money, of sex and of power is not the same as the love of God. To love God is to love your neighbor as yourself.