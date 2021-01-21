Speaking out: Reflections on Jan. 6

A picture in The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6 shows Trump supporters on the steps of the North Dakota Capitol with a cross. Television footage shows Trump supporters who broke into the United States Capitol on that same day had both a Confederate flag and a large banner with the word “Jesus” on it.
Having grown up in an evangelical church, the picture of the cross reminded me of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” sometimes called “Onward Christian Soldiers” (words by Sabine Bareing-Gould, 1864, music by Arthur S. Sullivan, 1871). The first verse contains the lines “with the cross of Jesus going on before.” The key refrain is “God’s truth is marching on.”
The song’s fourth verse declares “Crowns and thrones may perish, kingdoms rise and wane, but the church of Jesus constant will remain. Gates of hell can never against the church prevail ... ”
In his book “People of the Lie,” Scott Peck contends that another name for Satan is the great deceiver. America has experienced prolonged deceptions. The American people were asked to believe that certain ethnic groups were evil, that children seeking sanctuary in the United States were a threat to America, that Muslims were likely to be terrorists and should be banned from entering this country. People of faith were asked to believe that scientists were intentionally misleading people about threats to the environment and about the coronavirus. Most recently, the American people were asked to believe Donald Trump won the election for president.
Millions of people believed these deceptions. Pope Francis wrote encyclicals and Jim Wallis wrote the book “Christ in Crisis” to urge the faith community to reject these lies. While these and other faith leaders fought for God’s truth, tragically, many other faith leaders went silent. Some faith leaders and some politicians, professing to be Christians, supported these deceptions and stood idly by or even applauded the cruelty inflicted. It looked like the gates of hell were prevailing.
On Jan. 6 while the Capitol was under siege, a white Jewish journalist and a Black Baptist preacher were confirmed as the senators from the state of Georgia. On Jan. 6, the Tribune reported Mississippi had voted to take the Confederate bars out of the state flag and replace them with the magnolia flower. Mississippi and Georgia, once bastions of racism, are struggling against that lie to support America’s declared truth that all people are created equal.
In time, those who have willfully followed these great deceptions will come to understand they are not following the cross or the teachings of Jesus. Wallis declares that Trump’s love of money, of sex and of power is not the same as the love of God. To love God is to love your neighbor as yourself.
The third verse of “The Battle Hymn of The Republic” claims God has sounded forth the trumpet that shall never call retreat. Jesus referred to truth as light. He warned against hiding your light under a bushel. The faith community can no longer retreat from truth-telling.
William Cullen Bryant wrote the poem “The Battle-Field.” I translate his word “error” into “deception.” He writes:
Truth, crushed to the earth, will rise again;
The eternal years of God are hers;
But error, wounded, writhes with pain,
And dies among his worshippers.”
The antidote for the great sickness that has engulfed the American politic is telling each other the truth. However bitter the truth may be, it is the only medicine that will heal us. In Georgia, and Mississippi, the truth is rising again. Glory Hallelujah.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.