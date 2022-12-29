Speaking out: Recognizing the importance of advocacy

Advocacy has always played a prominent role in my life, both professionally and personally. As an attorney, advocacy is undoubtedly central to the job. In my personal life, advocacy appears in different forms, but the way in which I am most proud is through my time as the guardian for my uncle.

Two years ago, my uncle’s group-home coordinator contacted me and asked if I was interested in becoming his guardian. At that time, I assumed a professional guardianship had been established. I was surprised to find out there was a waiting list for professional guardians, and my uncle had been on a waiting list for quite some time. Through my legal experience, I understood the importance and necessity of having a guardian in place and was honored to step into that role for a dear family member.

Until a loved one is in a position of needing a guardian, people may not understand the important role guardians play and potential to fill that role. For some background, a guardian is a person appointed by a court to make personal decisions for another person who has been deemed “incapacitated.” The incapacity is based on things like mental illness, physical illness, disability or chemical dependency that makes the person unable to make or communicate responsible life decisions or endangers the person.

There are different levels of restrictions that can be put in place once the guardianship is established. But essentially, a guardian is responsible for advocating and making decisions for the incapacitated person. In other words, the guardian steps into the shoes of the person he or she serves. Although there are nonprofit corporations that provide professional guardianship services, it is important that loved ones fill these roles when able since they typically know the incapacitated person on a deeper level.

Having the ability to advocate for someone else is a blessing in life. I know I helped my uncle as his guardian, but the experience gifted me with life lessons, knowledge and memories I’ll carry with me forever.

Unsurprisingly, being a guardian can be just as difficult as it is rewarding. My experience as a guardian came with challenging dynamics to navigate and included taking time away from my work and personal life to tend to things, shedding tears with social workers as we decided the next steps in care, and having difficult conversations. But I would not have had it any other way.

Many people will need a guardian at some point in life. I encourage anyone who lives a life of advocacy to answer the call to become a guardian if that phone rings.

Although I recommend hiring an attorney to assist in establishing the guardianship, the North Dakota Court System provides comprehensive information regarding guardianships on its self-help page. Visit www.ndcourts.gov/legal-self-help/adult-guardianship for more information and resources.