Speaking out: Recognizing importance of mental health

Many were raised in households where certain things are not talked about. If difficult topics are not acknowledged or discussed, they are not really happening, right?
For generations, that has been the attitude toward mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, it is important that we support the people in our lives who are struggling mentally.
Increasingly, people are realizing that mental health is just as important as physical health, but mental health is still so much more difficult to talk about. Starting at a young age, we openly talk about our physical health with our parents, siblings and friends. But when it comes to mental health, our attitude switches. Many of us were not taught or exposed to conversations on mental health, so we feel vulnerable and alone in the struggles.
When my mental health is at a low point, talking about it with others is one of the last things I want to do. Our minds play tricks on us and make us feel alone. In reality, many of us deal with similar mental struggles. Once we express the way we are feeling, others can relate and find comfort in knowing no one is alone.
Mental health is something everyone deals with on different levels. Now more than ever, depression and anxiety may be affecting people in ways they never have before. There is a lot of uncertainty, and that is scary. We are told to stay home and not be around people, which can greatly impact our well-being. Events that people looked forward to, such as graduation and weddings, are now looked at with some disappointment and stress. A record number of people are living off unemployment. And aside from all those current factors, the regular stress of everyday life has not gone away.
Whatever the reasons may be for mental health struggles, no one is alone in dealing with them. Acknowledging the struggles is the first step, but the next step is talking about our mental health openly with people we trust. Public announcements are not necessary, but having a conversation with a close friend or family member about how you are feeling is a good place to start in ending the stigma surrounding mental health. These conversations should be able to exist without feeling weak, judged or hopeless.
My goal in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month is to be able to talk about mental health as easily as I talk about physical health. There is no hesitation in talking about a knee flare-up or having a kink in your neck, so let us end the hesitation in acknowledging where our minds are and what is weighing on us. My goal applies to both what I communicate with others and how I support the people I care about.
I encourage you to take the next step in mental health awareness this month. Let’s destigmatize the topic and help people feel less vulnerable in expressing struggles. We will most certainly be happier and healthier if we stop treating mental health like a taboo subject.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
