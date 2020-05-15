Speaking out: Recognizing importance of mental health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many were raised in households where certain things are not talked about. If difficult topics are not acknowledged or discussed, they are not really happening, right?

For generations, that has been the attitude toward mental health. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Now more than ever, it is important that we support the people in our lives who are struggling mentally.

Increasingly, people are realizing that mental health is just as important as physical health, but mental health is still so much more difficult to talk about. Starting at a young age, we openly talk about our physical health with our parents, siblings and friends. But when it comes to mental health, our attitude switches. Many of us were not taught or exposed to conversations on mental health, so we feel vulnerable and alone in the struggles.

When my mental health is at a low point, talking about it with others is one of the last things I want to do. Our minds play tricks on us and make us feel alone. In reality, many of us deal with similar mental struggles. Once we express the way we are feeling, others can relate and find comfort in knowing no one is alone.