Speaking Out: Recognizing 100 years of work toward gender equality

Last week many celebrated Women's Equality Day, which is a day to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This year’s celebration was especially exciting, because it marked a historic milestone of 100 years of women being guaranteed the right to vote.
Women’s Equality Day made me think of all the women who have come before me and the hard work they labored to ensure the rights we have today. One of my favorite poem snippets reads “What can I do to make this mountain taller so the women after me can see farther?” Rupi Kaur’s words fully encompass the mentality of women over 100 years ago, women in the last 100 years, and women today.
While there were many pioneers across the country that helped advance women, there have also been many women in North Dakota who have succeeded in furthering the position of women in the past 100 years. Below are three women who were “firsts” in North Dakota.
To start off the list, Helen Hamilton was the first woman to graduate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1905. At that time, women were not allowed to become members of the bar. It was not until 15 years later, in 1920, when Helen Hamilton became the first female lawyer in North Dakota.
Next, Minnie Craig was elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 1923. Craig served six sessions in North Dakota. She made national history in 1933 when Craig was elected Speaker of the House. This was the first time a woman led a legislative body within the entire country.
Finally, Beryl Levine became the first woman to serve on the North Dakota Supreme Court in 1985. While with the court, she established a Commission on Gender Fairness. Levine had graduated first in her class at the University of North Dakota School of Law, and she was also the first woman to serve as president of Cass County’s bar association.
Women have accomplished a lot over the past 100 years and not just in the legal and government fields as demonstrated above. Women throughout North Dakota have worked hard to advance gender equality in a variety of aspects. However, there is still work to be done.
Women’s Equality Day was not only a time to celebrate the triumphs of the past, but it also presents an opportunity to look forward at the work yet to be done. There are still disparities in the numbers of women in leadership positions within the government and the corporate world, and strides need to be made in areas like family leave and health care.
Women like Helen Hamilton, Minnie Craig and Beryl Levine faced some different obstacles than women face today, but they also faced some of the same. In reflecting on the work that has been done, it is important to recognize the work that needs to be put in. Women need to stay engaged in the fight toward total equality. Let’s continue to make the mountain taller, so women after us can see farther.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
