Speaking Out: Recognizing 100 years of work toward gender equality

Finally, Beryl Levine became the first woman to serve on the North Dakota Supreme Court in 1985. While with the court, she established a Commission on Gender Fairness. Levine had graduated first in her class at the University of North Dakota School of Law, and she was also the first woman to serve as president of Cass County’s bar association.

Women have accomplished a lot over the past 100 years and not just in the legal and government fields as demonstrated above. Women throughout North Dakota have worked hard to advance gender equality in a variety of aspects. However, there is still work to be done.

Women’s Equality Day was not only a time to celebrate the triumphs of the past, but it also presents an opportunity to look forward at the work yet to be done. There are still disparities in the numbers of women in leadership positions within the government and the corporate world, and strides need to be made in areas like family leave and health care.

Women like Helen Hamilton, Minnie Craig and Beryl Levine faced some different obstacles than women face today, but they also faced some of the same. In reflecting on the work that has been done, it is important to recognize the work that needs to be put in. Women need to stay engaged in the fight toward total equality. Let’s continue to make the mountain taller, so women after us can see farther.

Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0