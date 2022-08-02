Speaking out: Reasons for hope

I have been talking with folks who are very afraid of what is happening in the world. They are afraid of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and how it will end. They can’t figure out why in the year 2022 such a catastrophe could happen, nor what is the proper role for the United States. Ukrainians have connections with North Dakota and some are finding refuge here.

The folks I am talking to are also very afraid that Donald Trump will get reelected in 2024. These are smart people who understand statistics and can quote polling numbers. The burden on political leaders like Liz Cheney to steer the Republican Party and the American people into a future without Trump is very great. The folks I am talking with can’t see the path forward for Liz and others. Senator Cramer from North Dakota has said he would vote for Trump again.

The folks I am talking to expect churches to continue to decline in membership. The projected decline by church officials of mainstream denominations is staggering to comprehend. There doesn’t seem to be an antidote. New church starts are happening while long established churches are closing. There are important exceptions in North Dakota, and elsewhere, but the rule has been established that seminaries and churches are in what appears to be an inevitable decline. Church has been a major part of my life, but I too feel a gnawing anxiety that it is becoming less and less meaningful.

There is nothing simple about the three realities of the Russian aggression, the Trump phenomenon or the decline of mainstream religious organizations. Yet I am hopeful. I am hopeful because helpful reforms have followed tragic and catastrophic events. The dust bowl gave us tree plantings, the Great Depression gave us banking reform and Social Security. Major wars gave us the United Nations. Epidemics have given us vaccines. The enslavement of people gave us the Emancipation Proclamation and the continuing civil rights movement. No single solution has ever been a perfect antidote for problems identified. Rather, America has been a work in progress, trying to establish a more perfect union.

My reason for hope is that humans as a species are genetically connected to all other life forms on the planet. While it is common for a person to be concerned primarily for his or her own survival, throughout world history, there have been those who led humanity to a better place. Lincoln preserved the union, Martin Luther King advanced human equality, Jefferson and others founded a new country from British colonies, and a worldwide consortium of nations stopped the mad man Adolf Hitler.

I hope within the human DNA is the ability of individuals to see beyond their own lives and understand and work for the common good of the earth and all of the life forms that live on it. It doesn’t take everyone, but it does require most of us. Russia has a tough task to retire Putin without a civil war. The United States has a tough task to defuse the time bomb of authoritarian strong man, Donald Trump. It is difficult to replace the tired and increasingly meaningless religious practices of the past with relevant and powerful spiritual renewal that hosts a universal understanding of the sacred.

I don’t know a good way to achieve the admonition of Jesus to not be afraid. One way may be to talk about the things we hope for instead of the things we fear. What is it that you hope for?