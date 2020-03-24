Speaking out: 4 realities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Economic system failure

The economic system is threatening to rupture the domestic tranquility Jefferson hoped for. People working for an hourly wage or a salary struggle for affordable health care and child care while hearing wealthy people scoff at them for making poor decisions. Is the tax system fair to working people, and is there a better way to provide health care?

The environment

The earth is in peril because of human activity that is causing the planet to get warmer. The projected climate changes are catastrophic to humans and other species. The denials of the danger all countries face is tantamount to a betrayal by the leaders of those countries. Can everyday people force change to protect Mother Earth and themselves?

Is help coming?

These four realities seem beyond the reach of the two political parties, yet, at the moment, they are all we have. Few will argue against the need for reforming government. Many scholars and theologians are writing about the need to reform religious organizations. The economic system is now a matter of public debate, and environmentally conscious people are rising as a voting block.

In their book “The Irony of Democracy,” Louis Schubert, Thomas R. Dye and Harmon Zeigler argue that it is the elite that defend democracy for the common folks. Often the reform starts with the intellectual elites who have time to read history and debate the current system. The wealthy elites begin to find ways to reform that avoid a more dictatorial approach by government. Wealthy elites -- Kennedys, Rockefellers, Roosevelt, Trump and others -- are not new to political change. Can intellectual, religious, and financial elite groups reach around or through political parties and engage everyday citizens in the work of rebuilding the moral rudder of this country? With the help of the elites, can everyday people reform foreign policy, reduce income inequality, restore fairness to the tax system and save the earth? That just may be how it will happen.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

