Speaking out: Racism in North Dakota

I had an email exchange in 2017 with a weekly newspaper publisher regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. I suggested racism was at work in the state’s response to that protest.

Colonizers took the land from its residents by military force and claimed it as theirs. The justification for that theft was formulated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the Johnson v. M’Intosh case of 1823. Referred to as the “Doctrine of Discovery,” Justice Marshall relied on a papal ruling by Romanus Pontifex in 1455 that approved Portugal’s claim to lands “discovered” along the west coast of Africa. Several mainline churches including the ELCA and the United Church of Christ have repudiated that doctrine.

The Fort Laramie treaty of 1851 granted the land from “the mouth of the White Earth River on the Missouri River, thence in a southwesterly direction to the forks of the Platte River; thence up the north fork of the Platte river to a point known as the Red Butte, or where the road leaves the river; then along the range of mountains known as the Black Hills, to the head waters of the Heart River; thence down the Heart River to its mouth, and thence down the Missouri River to the place of beginning” to the Sioux or Dakota Nations signing the treaty.