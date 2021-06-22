Speaking out: Racism in North Dakota

I had an email exchange in 2017 with a weekly newspaper publisher regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. I suggested racism was at work in the state’s response to that protest.
Colonizers took the land from its residents by military force and claimed it as theirs. The justification for that theft was formulated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the Johnson v. M’Intosh case of 1823. Referred to as the “Doctrine of Discovery,” Justice Marshall relied on a papal ruling by Romanus Pontifex in 1455 that approved Portugal’s claim to lands “discovered” along the west coast of Africa. Several mainline churches including the ELCA and the United Church of Christ have repudiated that doctrine.
The Fort Laramie treaty of 1851 granted the land from “the mouth of the White Earth River on the Missouri River, thence in a southwesterly direction to the forks of the Platte River; thence up the north fork of the Platte river to a point known as the Red Butte, or where the road leaves the river; then along the range of mountains known as the Black Hills, to the head waters of the Heart River; thence down the Heart River to its mouth, and thence down the Missouri River to the place of beginning” to the Sioux or Dakota Nations signing the treaty.
The Black Hills were conveyed to the Sioux by the second Fort Laramie treaty, also known as the Sioux Treaty of 1868. Gold was discovered in the Black Hills in 1874. Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and his soldiers, in clear violation of this treaty, opened the area to prospectors. The Homestake mine produced one-tenth of all the gold in the world mined from April 1876 until it closed in 2001. It produced 40 million troy ounces of gold and 9 million ounces of silver. May 28, 2021, spot price of an ounce of gold was $1,943. Those 40 million ounces today would be worth $77 billion.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1980 that the United States wrongfully took the land in 1877 and the Sioux were entitled to $15.5 million, which was the estimated market value of the land, and 103 years' worth of interest at 5%, or $105 million.
The chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe was arrested during the DAPL protest for allegedly pushing back on a police line. Some years before DAPL I had spent two hours in Chairman Dave Archambault’s mom and dad’s house. Chairman Dave and I talked about books we had read, economic development theory, and I saw, on a high shelf on two walls, the athletic trophies the Archambault children had won. Like most parents, these folks were rightfully proud of their kids.
I am proud of the kid we hosted for a couple years. He graduated from Century High School on May 30. The Century choir sang Paul Simon’s "Bridge over Troubled Water." “When you’re weary, feeling small, when tears are in your eyes, I’ll dry them all, I’m on your side, oh when times get rough, and friends just can’t be found, like a bridge over troubled water, I will lay me down.” At Eric’s graduation party his English language learner teacher, classmates and coaches and teammates from the state champion soccer team came. They were the people who took Eric’s side when times got rough.
I wrote the newspaper publisher that I was on Dave Archambault’s side. I grew up believing it was right to stand up for people who are being oppressed. Racism hurts our human family. Let us be the bridge over troubled water and stop it.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.