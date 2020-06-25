Speaking out: Race doesn't influence need for shelter

I like being early for work, and it became routine to grab a coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts across the street from my office building. One morning I walked in to get my usual and walked out to a serious downpour of rain. There were a few of us standing under the awning watching the rain come down, waiting for it to pass. Our little spontaneous group was made up of an older Asian woman, a couple of Black people, another guy who spoke with an Italian accent, and me. All looking at this rain coming down. Nobody was angry about who was with us under that awning; it was just accepted we were in this pause together, trying to stay dry.