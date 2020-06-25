Speaking out: Race doesn't influence need for shelter

I wrote a song several years ago -- I guess it’s actually decades now that I think about it. I was living in Philadelphia, working full time, writing and playing music and enjoying the East Coast world. I love Philly; it has a great art culture, a long and fascinating history, and they love their sports! On the other hand, Philly is a minority-majority city known for long-standing racial tension. It was shocking to hear someone yell derogatory comments out their car window at people walking by, expressing such intense hate and anger at someone they don’t even know.
Our country has seen examples of this anger all over the news in the last several weeks. Groups of people shouting at each other from opposite sides. Our own city is not immune; think about the “passionate testimony” that took place over whether to continue resettling refugees in Burleigh County. Or the “threats of vandalism and boycott” over the Greta Thunberg mural that was due to be installed in downtown Bismarck. Both made headlines in The Bismarck Tribune and blew up on social media.
I was the minority in the office where I worked in Philly; being from North Dakota that was interesting and fun for me. Learning language and mannerisms that I never encountered before, and watching my co-workers do the same. For example, I went to buy a “pop” and everyone else drank “cola.” This was especially funny, because to them a “pop” was a smack in the face.
I like being early for work, and it became routine to grab a coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts across the street from my office building. One morning I walked in to get my usual and walked out to a serious downpour of rain. There were a few of us standing under the awning watching the rain come down, waiting for it to pass. Our little spontaneous group was made up of an older Asian woman, a couple of Black people, another guy who spoke with an Italian accent, and me. All looking at this rain coming down. Nobody was angry about who was with us under that awning; it was just accepted we were in this pause together, trying to stay dry.
The song I wrote is called “Raining in Philadelphia.” I tried to express that moment we all had to stop and realize, if only for five minutes, we are all here together. Every time I play that song, I can imagine the rain and the group of us standing side by side, facing the same direction just waiting for the storm to pass.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.
