Speaking out: Quality women on the ballot

I’ve complained about the demographics of our leaders for years and called on the importance of electing more women into office. Women make up roughly half of the population in North Dakota. Yet, women are largely underrepresented in our local, state and federal leadership. It may seem obvious, but better decisions are made when the people sitting at the table reflect the community and include men and women with different perspectives.

Call it the “good ole boys club” or any variation of “old, white men” -- it’s no secret who holds the power. Part of that problem is getting quality candidates of different backgrounds to challenge the status quo. Katrina Christensen and Cara Mund are doing just that.

Christiansen, a Democrat running for Senate, has a doctoral degree in agricultural engineering. She has small town roots and is passionate about agriculture and energy, two of the most important industries in North Dakota. Her work experience in those industries centers on research and innovation. Christiansen is no stranger to solving problems.

Christiansen’s campaigning demonstrates her tenacity, momentum, and ready-to-work attitude. She focuses on being a loud voice for North Dakotans in Washington, D.C., as opposed to Sen. John Hoeven’s silent leadership.

Similarly, Mund has made clear her desire to be the voice of North Dakotans in Washington. Mund, an independent running for the House of Representatives, has a law degree and recently passed the bar exam. She is from Bismarck and has continued to make our community proud even when she lived out of state for higher education.

Mund embodies North Dakota. She is confident, smart, middle-of-the-road and motivated. Although this is her first time running for office, Mund has experience in Washington from working at the office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. Given Mund’s past experience with the Republican party and many of her views, it seems she would be a shoo-in to be the next great leader in the NDGOP. If only they had a vision for the future and welcomed young women into governance.

Christiansen and Mund have demonstrated their knowledge and opinions on federal legislation and what they would do differently than their opponents. Both candidates have vocalized their views on important topics such as health care (specifically insulin prices and reproductive rights), energy, agriculture, education, inflation and social security. They both rightfully call out their opponents for being out of touch with average North Daktoans due to things like wealth and length of time in public office.

Christiansen and Mund are focused on being transparent voices for North Dakotans on the federal level. North Dakotans do not need continued fighting and games. We need motivated workers. Instead of walking partisan lines, they vow to vote for legislation that benefits people in our state -- exactly what our representatives should be doing.

Christiansen and Mund are quality candidates. They are smart and hard-working women. Let them become our next generation of leaders by casting your vote for them this November!