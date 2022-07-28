Speaking out: Public records belong to the people

There’s a good reason why North Dakota law specifies that records held by public officials and government entities are open to the public: they belong to you and me.

There’s also a good reason why they belong to you and me: they were created by folks we hired to work on our behalf.

They include just about everything, including what the school board thinks of the superintendent’s performance, how much the president of the university is paid, and how much the state collects in oil and income and sales taxes.

It also includes email messages sent to and from public officials, messages such as those school board members send to one another about the superintendent, those sent by members of the Board of Higher Education about a president’s compensation, and messages that the Industrial Commission sends to an oil company that’s delinquent in paying its taxes.

This is good, solid, important public policy.

But recently, a giant hole in the law was revealed. There’s no statewide policy or statutory requirement for preserving email records.

If the school board president messages a board member to say the superintendent has been skimming money from the concessions account then permanently deletes all copies of the message, no one can see the record. If the president of the higher ed board sends a message suggesting special treatment for his buddy the university president then hits the delete button, who’s the wiser?

You can’t see a public record if it’s been deleted.

This deficiency in the law came to light this month when staffers in the Attorney General’s Office were searching for records to respond to requests from media for copies of email messages to and from former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who died unexpectedly in January.

Questions had been raised about cost overruns on an attorney general’s construction project, and reporters requested copies of Stenehjem’s email messages, hoping they would shed some light on how the project was managed.

In searching for those records, current attorney general staff discovered that Stenehjem’s entire email account had been deleted. Compounding the problem is that the email account of Troy Seibel, who served as deputy attorney general, was deleted shortly after he resigned the position.

The sudden elimination of these email accounts raises suspicion that there were some kind of shenanigans or a cover-up. That’s possible, but given Stenehjem’s long support for open meetings and open records, it seems unlikely. Even Wrigley has indicated there is no reason to believe anything nefarious has occurred.

Still, those email messages may have revealed a cover-up. As importantly, they may have revealed nothing amiss, clearing the former attorney general’s name.

Without the records, we’ll never know.

The fault here lies with policymakers who have long understood the importance of declaring most records public, but not of ensuring that public records aren’t destroyed. There is a law that makes it a crime for a public employee to “knowingly, without lawful authority” destroy public records, but it leaves far too much room for a slip between the cup and the lip.

Legislators should quickly fix that deficiency, and some have suggested corrective action will be proposed early in the 2023 session.

At the same time, they should seriously consider holding themselves to the same standard as other public officials.

Under current law, legislators are exempt from certain open records requirements, including email messages that they send and receive, even when they’re related to issues that are under legislative review.

However, it is legislators who pass the laws in our state. They like the special treatment, so it’s not likely that they would vote to hold their own feet to the fire.

They should. After all, they’re “our” records.