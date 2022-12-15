Speaking out: Public not getting entire story about railroad bridge

If most of what you know about the fight to save the Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge comes from newspaper articles and the occasional evening news report, you’re not getting the entire story.

You may have read that the U.S. Coast Guard found BNSF Railway has “clear title” to the bridge. In fact, while the Coast Guard completed its review of the project as required by federal law, it did not make a determination on ownership.

The Coast Guard glossed over the issue in its final report, having previously determined that BNSF has “sufficient property rights” to apply for permits to replace the existing bridge. That is not the same thing as fee title ownership.

It will require a lawsuit to determine ownership, as no court has ever squarely confronted the issue of who owns a railroad bridge over a navigable river. That issue deserves full consideration before BNSF is allowed to demolish one of our community’s most important historical landmarks.

You’ve also likely read quotes from BNSF’s spokeswoman that the new bridge is a “critical project” for North Dakota industries. That’s just a corporate talking point, crafted to appeal to the average person while masking BNSF’s real intentions.

Media reports have mentioned in passing that the new bridge would accommodate two railroad tracks. What has largely been ignored is the logical conclusion that follows. If BNSF wants two tracks on the bridge, it obviously also wants two tracks through downtown Bismarck.

That’s what this project is really about. BNSF wants to add an additional track that would be dedicated to transporting large shipping containers full of goods manufactured overseas.

BNSF’s plan to demolish the rail bridge has nothing to do with helping North Dakota’s agriculture and energy producers. Trains carrying various commodities cross the bridge every day, just as they have for nearly 140 years. The existing bridge is structurally sound and could continue to carry rail traffic for the foreseeable future.

Far from helping North Dakota, BNSF’s expansion project would destroy the historic bridge and devastate downtown Bismarck and other communities along the railroad. Countless businesses would be impacted and numerous buildings would be demolished, perhaps including the historic buildings at Camp Hancock and even the Bismarck Depot.

At first glance, it seems odd that BNSF is so adamant about removing the historic bridge. There’s obviously room for two bridges, as the existing bridge cannot be demolished until the new one is completed. The new bridge can be designed to avoid concerns about water levels as a result of additional piers in the river (concerns, frankly, that have been overblown). You might ask, why doesn’t BNSF avoid the cost of demolition and allow the bridge to be re-purposed for recreation and tourism?

Once you realize BNSF’s real intentions, however, its insistence on removing the existing bridge makes perfect sense. If BNSF succeeds in removing the most historically significant bridge along its entire route, that will set a precedent for future phases of the expansion project. Other historic bridges and countless buildings in various downtowns won’t stand a chance.

BNSF wants to tear down one of the most important historical structures on the Northern Plains and cut a huge gash through the heart of downtown, and we’re supposed to believe that it merely wants to help North Dakota industries. The truth is, BNSF is using our community to serve its own interests and those of huge multi-national corporations.

Railroads have treated North Dakota like a vassal state through much of our history, and BNSF’s bridge project is no different. As Mark Twain is reputed to have said, “history does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”