Speaking out: Protecting the environment

Recently the National Environmental Policy Act has come under political attack. The act requires detailed environmental impact statements be completed before federal permits are issued.

The U.S. Senate passed the bill on voice vote Dec. 20, 1969; the House passed it on Dec. 22, 1969. It became federal law when it was signed by President Richard Nixon at San Clemente, Calif., on Jan. 1, 1970. I don’t know how North Dakota’s Sens. Quentin Burdick and Milton Young, or Congressman Mark Andrews voted, but at the time it was a very popular bill and there was bipartisan support for protecting the environment.

In the 1970s, Gov. Arthur Link led the North Dakota Legislature in regulating open pit mining of coal. Prior to Link’s leadership, the spoil banks left over from exposing the coal seam were left in place and the land could never again be farmed. Link helped generate bipartisan support for reclamation legislation as well.

Link imagined a time when the landscape would be quiet again. He could think beyond his own lifetime when mining would cease. Congress when passing NEPA and Link on reclamation laws were farsighted.

The current generation of politicians advocating rolling back NEPA requirements are myopic thinkers. In the president’s case, just four months until the November elections. Because of the boom and bust cycle in oil, their planning frames are shorter also. Oil field apartment complexes built for workers were amortized over five years. Dramatic changes in technology have shortened planning frames for electric energy generation. Power generation companies are moving away from owning plants to buying power from lower-cost providers. It also lets them avoid some of the environmental regulations that they have had to deal with under NEPA and its amendments.

Gov. Doug Burgum, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, and Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer all have spoken positively about President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back NEPA requirements. It is that law that has given rise to the court order concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline. The NEPA requires federal agencies responsible for permitting projects of a certain size to complete an environmental impact statement. That is what the current court case concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline is about. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn’t do one.

Beyond complying with the law, both investors and regulators need to understand the environmental impact of a project prior to granting a permit or making an investment. The cost of environmental regulations needs to be answered to prove economic feasibility. Meeting specification answers technical feasibility. The understanding of the environmental impact is part of the feasibility of a project.

Dakota Access Pipeline (Energy Transfer) investors should have known about potential risks that would have been revealed in an environmental impact statement, prior to investing. 

The legislative history makes clear the purpose of the Environmental Policy Act. Congress and Nixon were trying to protect the American people from air and water pollution generated by industry. Link’s motives for protecting the North Dakota environment are equally clear. He loved North Dakota. North Dakotans and our fellow Americans who believe in protecting the environment have similar motives. We love our state and our country. We think the United States and North Dakota, our home, are beautiful places worth saving. The National Environmental Policy Act was billed as the Magna Carta of the nation’s environmental laws. It too is worth saving.

Bill Patrie

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

