Speaking out: Protecting the environment

Gov. Doug Burgum, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, and Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer all have spoken positively about President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back NEPA requirements. It is that law that has given rise to the court order concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline. The NEPA requires federal agencies responsible for permitting projects of a certain size to complete an environmental impact statement. That is what the current court case concerning the Dakota Access Pipeline is about. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers didn’t do one.

Beyond complying with the law, both investors and regulators need to understand the environmental impact of a project prior to granting a permit or making an investment. The cost of environmental regulations needs to be answered to prove economic feasibility. Meeting specification answers technical feasibility. The understanding of the environmental impact is part of the feasibility of a project.

Dakota Access Pipeline (Energy Transfer) investors should have known about potential risks that would have been revealed in an environmental impact statement, prior to investing.

The legislative history makes clear the purpose of the Environmental Policy Act. Congress and Nixon were trying to protect the American people from air and water pollution generated by industry. Link’s motives for protecting the North Dakota environment are equally clear. He loved North Dakota. North Dakotans and our fellow Americans who believe in protecting the environment have similar motives. We love our state and our country. We think the United States and North Dakota, our home, are beautiful places worth saving. The National Environmental Policy Act was billed as the Magna Carta of the nation’s environmental laws. It too is worth saving.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

