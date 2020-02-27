Speaking out: Property tax discussions need nuance

In recent years, and especially recent weeks, you may have noticed more North Dakotans discussing property taxes. We're talking about property taxes on social media. We're talking about them with elected officials. Candidates from both sides of the aisle can often be heard talking about "property tax relief," too.
What's really at stake in these discussions? It's great when North Dakotans take an interest in their governance. It's even better when we have a highly informed dialogue. Let's have one.
North Dakota has low state income tax and fairly average sales taxes. This leads property taxes to play a key role in public sector funding. Collected and spent in our local communities, property taxes foster local control over public schools, snow removal, first responders, and more. These taxes are based on property values estimated by assessors (see TinyURL.com/BismarckAssess for an explainer from the City of Bismarck).
Like some other taxes, property taxes can be “regressive.” A tax is regressive when a higher burden is placed on lower-wealth / lower-income individuals and families. One way to make property taxes less regressive is to offer exemptions for folks with fewer resources. Some BisMan property owners don’t realize they may be eligible for exemptions (see BismarckND.gov/422/Exemptions and CityOfMandan.com/Assessing for info).
Property tax relief and rate reductions do result in lost revenue. Stable revenues are needed if we want firefighters, plowed streets and good public schools. Any proposal to cut property taxes shouldn’t be taken seriously unless it details how lost revenue will be replenished.
Ultimately, many North Dakotans support property tax relief for households in need. However, that doesn’t mean voters favor abolishing property taxes. In the June 2012 election, 77% of North Dakota voters rejected the “Initiated Constitutional Measure Relating to Elimination of Property Taxes and Replacement of Lost Revenue.”
You have free articles remaining.
The 2012 measure did mention protecting local control:
“… school boards have sole discretion in how to allocate the expenditure of this portion of the elementary and secondary (school) funding provided … How counties, cities, townships, and other political subdivisions choose to allocate the expenditures of this revenue is at the sole direction of the governing bodies of counties, cities, townships, and other political subdivisions.”
However, these reassurances weren’t enough. This measure increased the power of the state Legislature, and that implied a relative reduction in local control.
This measure also described a process where state taxes would take the place of property taxes. Legislative Council estimated the described process would cost the state of North Dakota $1.8 billion per biennium. However, the measure did not call for any increased state taxes. That meant the measure would have redirected the $1.8 billion away from state agency operations and personnel costs. This risked pitting local government entities against state agencies and introduced more uncertainty than many voters wanted.
Meanwhile, other voters who wanted to stop the growth of state government saw this measure as providing justification for increased state taxes down the road. Thus, small-government voters saw the measure as potentially causing the growth of state government over time. As a result, the measure failed to build an effective coalition of conservatives.
Altogether, the 2012 measure brought too much uncertainty for local-control advocates. It also brought too much uncertainty as to whether it would starve state government or actually lead to its growth over time. The range of possible outcomes alienated too many voters, and ultimately North Dakotans chose to maintain property taxes.
If North Dakotans don’t want to abolish property taxes but do want some property tax relief, nuanced solutions are needed. Which revenue sources can fill in for reduced property taxes without eliminating services? Which solutions genuinely maintain local control rather than hand the keys to the Legislature?
I can’t say that I have the answer yet. But we’ll never find it if we devalue the important services our cities and counties provide us every day.
Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com