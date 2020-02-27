Speaking out: Property tax discussions need nuance

Property tax relief and rate reductions do result in lost revenue. Stable revenues are needed if we want firefighters, plowed streets and good public schools. Any proposal to cut property taxes shouldn’t be taken seriously unless it details how lost revenue will be replenished.

Ultimately, many North Dakotans support property tax relief for households in need. However, that doesn’t mean voters favor abolishing property taxes. In the June 2012 election, 77% of North Dakota voters rejected the “Initiated Constitutional Measure Relating to Elimination of Property Taxes and Replacement of Lost Revenue.”

The 2012 measure did mention protecting local control:

“… school boards have sole discretion in how to allocate the expenditure of this portion of the elementary and secondary (school) funding provided … How counties, cities, townships, and other political subdivisions choose to allocate the expenditures of this revenue is at the sole direction of the governing bodies of counties, cities, townships, and other political subdivisions.”

However, these reassurances weren’t enough. This measure increased the power of the state Legislature, and that implied a relative reduction in local control.