From statehood North Dakota has been pro-business. Because the railroads were given massive land grants to extend rail lines across North Dakota, they became the primary development force. Bankers, grain millers and railroads rode the wave of immigrants from east to west across the state. Homesteaders plowed up the prairie and planted wheat. They shipped wheat by rail to grain mills in Minneapolis and shipped cattle by train.

The Nonpartisan League was formed to counter acts of abuse from big business. The NPL used the state government to create institutions that competed with banks and grain mills. Banks, grain millers and railroads were defined by the NPL as the kind of big business that cheated farmers. The NPL documented those abuses and used them as rallying cries to gain control of the Legislature and governor’s office and create the Bank of North Dakota and the State Mill and Elevator. The NPL also created an insurance program for people injured on the job. All three institutions still exist after 100 years.

After the NPL, cooperatives took up the cause of the rural people investor-owned companies wouldn’t serve. Farmers created dairy cooperatives, electrical power companies, grain elevators, lumber yards, hardware stores, insurance companies, telephone companies, rural water and farm input supply companies that sold propane, gasoline, feed, seed and fertilizer. During World War II the cooperative even made and sold tractors. Beet growers bought American Crystal Sugar. Cooperatives were formed that financed land purchases and farm operating loans. Credit unions created an alternative to banks and grocery cooperatives were formed.

Over the years cooperatives adapted and co-existed with big business. Some cooperatives are big, and act like big business, buying positive public opinion with money from their net margins. They mimic the operational values of big business. They raised the manager’s salary, changed the title to chief executive officer, measured themselves by quarterly profits, and formed business alliances with investor-owned firms. Even their language changed, now producing products and services for “the market” rather than “the members.”

However investor-owned and cooperative enterprises may have changed over the years, they still served North Dakota residents. But what about businesses that want North Dakota’s help who don’t serve any clients in North Dakota? Why does the governor support a $1.9 billion crypto currency mining center in western North Dakota? The facility will be developed by Rick Tabish who served years in prison on a conviction for assault and extortion. Basin Electric Cooperative is seeking a permit to expand a natural gas fired generating plant to, in part, serve this huge electrical load. The crypto mining plant will be served by Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, a distribution cooperative that serves farms and Bakken oil field companies.

I served as the economic development director for Gov. George Sinner and worked directly with Bank of North Dakota president Joe Lamb. Sinner and Lamb were pro-business. I learned a great deal about doing business from them. Both men understood the importance of character in a business relationship. When I read about the crypto currency mining project, I heard their voices saying stay away. I can hear Bud Sinner asking, who are the investors putting $1.9 billion in this project and why are they doing it? I would ask why should cooperatives and state government do business with people they don’t know in an industry they don’t understand?

Cooperatives and state government can remain pro-business and decline deals. Are there political and cooperative leaders who will ask how crypto currency mining benefits taxpayers and our members?