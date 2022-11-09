Speaking out: Post-Election Day is the most wonderful time of the year

There is a lot of irony in our calendar right now, is there not? Think about it: We follow the spookiest holiday with Election Day and from casting our ballots, we move into the most thankful time of year and then the season of hope. Ahhhhh. But lest we forget that’s all immediately followed by harsh depths of winter and at least here in North Dakota, the rigors of the legislative session. There’s something apropos about how that aligns with our political emotional temperature.

I’m writing this pre-Election Day and you’re reading it post-Election Day. My guess is that some votes were cast in fear or disgust, some people are now thankful to have candidate A elected or candidate B defeated, many of us may be hopeful for all that ahead, and I’m fairly sure that before too long we’ll all be disillusioned and just sitting under the covers watching Netflix.

I will not prognosticate on election results – it would be worthless (though possibly hilarious) now anyway; instead I will send this out into the ether. No matter how we are feeling politically, let’s harness the good that can be done through those feelings to propel us forward.

For us unelected citizens, so often the focus is on Election Day but not a lot else. There’s almost a vibe that my sole job is to vote and to then get out of the way. And if I get in the way, am I then a dreaded lobbyist?

This isn’t how it’s supposed to work and we’re losing out on so much as a community if we stop there. Voting doesn’t show the full measure of what each of us believe. Voting doesn’t provide insights into the variety of perspectives right in our own backyard. Especially not when voter turnout in our state is around 60%. While I’m glad it’s more than half, we’re still missing a lot of available voices. In the 2020 general election, we were missing about 200,000 voices.

It goes to show that one ballot on one day does not a true picture make. To me, it’s more like a sketch before the artist begins a masterpiece in earnest.

So how do we become the paint? What good can we draw out of our reactions to Tuesday’s news? One of the biggest hopes I have is we better realize that our individual opinions are only that – ours. Not everyone else feels the way I do and that doesn’t mean they are all wrong. If a measure I voted against passes, then that’s my cue to recognize my perspective is in the minority and rather importantly, it isn’t a personal assault. Most times there is no “wrong” answer on a ballot. There’s just a difference in opinion. What I should do is take the opportunity to learn why more people feel differently.

Another hope I have is now that we know who is representing us for the next two to four years, we get to know them. I mean, who really gets to know someone while they’re campaigning? Bullet points don’t do a lot for me. We don’t need to personally befriend everyone, just get a better read on them. People will cyber-stalk someone for an hour that they swiped on Tinder but not five minutes to Google the person elected to spend all their tax dollars. That should probably change.

We are so blessed to live in a place with the access we have. That really isn’t the case other places. I grew up in a much larger environment and I was always moved by how connected we can be in North Dakota. You might think it’s easy for me because my husband is elected, but I found this to be true in the 18 years I lived here prior to that, the majority of which I didn’t even know him.

Finally, let’s not shine the light so hard on people that we forget about the ideas, policies, hurdles, and best practices – these are oftentimes more important anyway. I like to believe that if we care more about the destination than the method of arrival or who was driving, the world would be better positioned for us all.

Ultimately, my wish is this: May this election allow our North Dakota (and American) masterpiece to more fully take shape.