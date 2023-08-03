At age 69 I have long since lost any ambition that I might have had to run for public office. If I make it to age 80, I’m 150% certain I won’t have changed my mind.

That said, I’m 100% certain that there are scenarios that could convince me to vote for an octogenarian.

In fact, I already have. Gerald VandeWalle, the pride of Noonan, was 81 in 2014 when my vote helped elect him to his last 10-year term on the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Given the same circumstances, I would do it again. Jerry served eight of those 10 years, which is the equivalent of one-and-a-third terms in the U.S. Senate and four terms in the House. In addition, his mind would have served him well through the final two years had the infirmities of his body not been a factor.

Now there is a far-right group in the state that would presume to tell me, and you, and all other North Dakotans, that we shouldn’t be able to vote for congressional candidates who, if elected, would surpass the age of 80 during their term. This group is working to initiate a measure that would enshrine the age limit in the state’s Constitution.

Given that North Dakota has not had an over-80 congressional representative since Sen. Quentin Burdick died 31 years ago, you’ve got to be suspicious about the motives of Chairman Jared Hendrix, a Minot political operative, and his sponsoring committee for this proposal.

It’s not much of a stretch to conclude the purpose of this measure in North Dakota is to try create term limits for members of Congress. While Hendrix and his clan successfully initiated a measure limiting terms of North Dakota legislators and the governor, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled there is no constitutional authority to limit congressional terms. Approval of the ban on 80-year-olds could potentially set up a term limits case before the now more conservative high court.

Clearly it’s more political than practical.

The same can be said for Burleigh County Auditor Mark Splonskowski’s lawsuit claiming that it’s illegal for election officials in the state to accept mailed voter ballots after election day even if they are postmarked well in advance of election day.

A national election-denier group, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), had been shopping around the country for an election official to file this lawsuit. After the group had contacted many such officials, including other county auditors in North Dakota, Splonskowski agreed to be their stooge.

He claims he faces legal jeopardy if he counts late-delivered ballots because the state law that permits such ballots may be in conflict federal law that refers to having an election “day.”

More likely it’s that he likes PILF’s thinly veiled efforts to sew seeds of doubt about the integrity of our elections. Many of the group’s leaders, after all, have been chief election deniers, including some who claimed aliens stuffed our ballot boxes.

This is the way of today’s politics. Those who care less about integrity and fair play than political advantage employ the courts and the ballot box and other weapons in their quest for control. It’s not government “for” the people, but “to” the people.

Fortunately for the huddled masses, there still are many public officials who are motivated by public service rather than political advantage.

One of them is McKenzie County Auditor Erica Johnsrud. Like Splonskowski, she was among those approached by PILF about getting involved in the lawsuit. She declined, and later told The Associated Press that the state has great election laws and that she has a great relationship with the Secretary of State’s office.

Of course she’s right, despite what extremists like Hendrix and Splonskowski would have us believe.