Speaking out: Plenty of blame to go around in deleted emails scandal

Liz Brocker was the executive assistant to the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem for over two decades. No doubt she was dealing with shock and grief when she directed the deletion of Stenehjem’s email account the day after he died.

If it was an isolated incident, she might deserve the benefit of the doubt. But four months later, Brocker also directed the deletion of Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel’s email account.

All government records are public records under the state constitution. They don’t belong to any government official and certainly not to an executive assistant. Government records belong to the people.

The legal definition of a government “record” is broad enough to include emails. It is a felony for a government employee to “knowingly, without lawful authority" destroy or remove a government record.

Brocker claims Seibel authorized the deletion of Stenehjem’s emails, which is a possible defense under the statute. The deletion of Seibel’s emails, however, seems to violate the statute, and Attorney General Drew Wrigley said it was done “without authorization.”

It appears Brocker was trying to hide something from the public. Brocker essentially admitted as much, telling the office’s director of information technology that she wanted to ensure no one could make an open records request for Stenehjem’s emails.

Even if Brocker merely was concerned about Stenehjem’s personal emails becoming public, deleting his entire email account was not the solution. Any emails not connected to official state business are not government records under state law. Brocker could have identified those emails and excluded them from any public records request. That might have entailed a lot of work, but that’s no excuse for ignoring the law.

Wrigley is not pursuing criminal charges, and he has the prosecutorial discretion to make that call. Since his office is staffed by people who worked with Stenehjem, Brocker, and Seibel for many years, that decision might be more about interoffice politics than about what the law requires. Wrigley claims Brocker had no “nefarious intent,” but that’s irrelevant. All that matters under the law is that she knowingly destroyed government records without authorization, which she likely did, at least with respect to Seibel’s emails.

The email scandal goes well beyond any one government employee. If the email accounts of the attorney general and chief deputy can be deleted at the whim of an executive assistant, with no pushback from the office’s IT director, there is something seriously wrong with how the executive branch handles government records.

Many have called for a new state policy for the retention of emails. What’s been overlooked is that state law already requires the executive branch to have such a policy in place.

The Records Management Act directs the state’s chief information officer and each agency head to establish and maintain a records management system. If policymakers had done their job, there would have been a policy in place to prevent an executive assistant from deleting the email accounts of high-ranking state officials with no review or oversight.

The failures do not end there. The Legislature conferred broad authority on the executive branch to establish a records management program but then failed to ensure it actually got done. That’s not exactly surprising. A few years ago the Legislature exempted all legislators’ email from the public records law. The lack of legislative oversight of executive branch records policy is consistent with the Legislature’s general disdain for government transparency.

Brocker deserves plenty of blame in this whole mess. But she was operating in a culture of secrecy that pervades the entire state government. Legislators and executive branch leaders must share the blame for that.