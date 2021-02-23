Speaking out: Play by your own mediocre rules

What if all I want is a mediocre life? That’s the title of a blog post a friend sent me a few weeks ago. It was in response to a column I’d written about not having to change the world all in one swoop. My example was donating to charities -- that small donations can make a large, albeit different, impact just like very large ones. But this blog got me thinking more deeply, and it really hit home. Since then, I’ve shared it with other women who also report that it resonates. Who knew there were so many struggling with perceived mediocrity?

As young girls growing up in the 1980s and '90s, we were bombarded by the idea that we could do anything, be anything. To dream big, to push the glass ceiling and eventually there wouldn’t be a glass ceiling at all. And look! Here we are some 30 years later, there’s a woman vice president, there are more and more women-owned businesses and young girls feel embraced in the sciences. These are wonderful, important things.

Then I look at myself: I’m not editor of a major magazine. I’m not an astronaut or a doctor or a congresswoman. I don’t make a lot of money or have power or influence. I’m not going to break any boundaries, or revolutionize anything, or be first at anything. I’m just me.