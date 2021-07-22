Speaking out: Planning to make up for our lost time

Like the Olsen twins, I can neither sing nor dance, but I am incredibly adept at picking a theme for a party and providing an experience that guests will remember. Most of the events I help with go way past the average 40-minute runtime of an Olsen twin VHS, so it’s trickier. You can bring in the most inspirational speaker, invite a diverse and well-informed panel, and arrange for astounding entertainment, and inevitably someone will still inform you on the survey that the venue was too cold and the chairs bothered them. Mary-Kate, Ashley, and I have our fair share of critics.

What my parents taught me as they signed me up to paint faces at Dr. Suess’ birthday party or held the ladder while I decorated old pool tournament plaques with holiday streamers is that gathering is important. Shared experiences, celebrations and crying in your sloppy joe when the Vikings lose means you get to have that moment alongside so many other people. And despite every nitpick I’ve ever gotten post-event, I know that I’ve put on a dang good show.