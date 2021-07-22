Speaking out: Planning to make up for our lost time

Like every responsible adult, I have an emergency kit in my car. Water, expired snacks, a shovel, spare mittens, tape, push-pins, and some landscaping rocks I took from my parents’ front garden. I’m on a lot of planning committees for events. I’m constantly and persistently stopping by businesses and asking to hang posters. I know every bulletin board in town. If I’m helping at a booth at an outdoor event, I have organic weights (garden rocks) to keep all handouts secure. Boy Scouts and anxiety-ridden event organizers are always prepared.
I was taught all about event planning and party preparation from a young age. My mom was an elementary school teacher, so she’d often wrangle my sisters and me to help at school fun nights (we were the ones behind the curtain attaching cheap prizes to clothespin “hooks” while her students stood on the other side of the curtain to “fish”). My dad often had us help stir the sloppy joe mix in the giant slow-cooker prior to the potlucks he’d host at his bar during football games.
As a twin child in the '90s, the pressure of hosting parties was significant. The '90s loved twins: Tia and Tamera, "Everybody Loves Raymond" had its own set, and of course, the Olsen twins. The Olsens had a straight-to-VHS collection called the “You’re Invited” series, where each tape featured a new type of party. The Olsen twins organized sleepover parties and camping parties. They hosted a costume party, not to be confused with the fashion party. Each featured original songs and choreography.
Like the Olsen twins, I can neither sing nor dance, but I am incredibly adept at picking a theme for a party and providing an experience that guests will remember. Most of the events I help with go way past the average 40-minute runtime of an Olsen twin VHS, so it’s trickier. You can bring in the most inspirational speaker, invite a diverse and well-informed panel, and arrange for astounding entertainment, and inevitably someone will still inform you on the survey that the venue was too cold and the chairs bothered them. Mary-Kate, Ashley, and I have our fair share of critics.
What my parents taught me as they signed me up to paint faces at Dr. Suess’ birthday party or held the ladder while I decorated old pool tournament plaques with holiday streamers is that gathering is important. Shared experiences, celebrations and crying in your sloppy joe when the Vikings lose means you get to have that moment alongside so many other people. And despite every nitpick I’ve ever gotten post-event, I know that I’ve put on a dang good show.
One of the committees I volunteer with is 1 Million Cups, a weekly meet-up on Wednesdays at Dakota Stage where entrepreneurs present their projects, ideas or businesses for audience feedback. A presenter recently noted that audience expectations for events are changing and we live in an “experience economy” wherein guests expect some pizzazz, razzle-dazzle, and swag that is informative, entertaining and full of aesthetic wonder. This means you can’t rely on content alone. The whole thing has to look good and sound good and have a snappy online presence, if possible.
I’m really lucky that the people I work with to put these events together are equally as passionate about keeping our community vibrant. And now, we’ve got to make up for lost time. A whole year without awkward applause, audience accolades or after-parties. Right now I’m helping the BisMan Bombshellz roller derby team plan our annual Zombie Crawl in Mandan. I just wrapped up the inaugural Bakken Human Trafficking Summit in Williston. TEDx Bismarck is right around the corner. North Dakota Council on the Arts just released their American Rescue Plan Grant Fund, which will allow individual artists and art-related organizations to continue providing cultural events and workshops.
Finally, I'm helping plan my nephew’s first birthday party. The theme is “Goose.” It will be the crown jewel in my event itinerary tiara. I can’t stand anyone who says there’s nothing to do around here. Rewind that tape pal, and grab a poster. We got a shindig to put on and as that old Olsen classic song goes, “you’re invited.”
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.