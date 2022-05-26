Speaking out: Petition to legalize cannabis has real chance of success

Last month, a committee of North Dakotan residents received permission to gather signatures for their petition to legalize cannabis in the state. The committee hopes to gather enough signatures to bring the issue to our November ballots as a statutory measure.

The petition’s committee, New Approach North Dakota, states on NewApproachND.org that “it’s time to responsibly regulate marijuana” and that their “ballot measure balances personal freedom with commonsense rules that protect public safety and keep marijuana out of the hands of kids.” Visit tinyURL.com/ND-cannabis to see the proposed law in full.

Clearly, the petition committee is optimistic that their “New Approach” to legalizing cannabis will have more success than Measure 3 from the November 2018 election, which also sought to legalize cannabis. I also believe that the current petition has a higher likelihood of success. There are key differences between the 2018 measure and the current petition. I believe that some who voted "No" on the 2018 measure would vote "Yes" to the current petition if it makes it onto our ballots.

Compared with the failed 2018 cannabis legalization measure, the New Approach petition feels narrower in scope. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the 2018 measure proposed a process to automatically expunge records of drug convictions for controlled substances that become legal. The New Approach petition does not address past criminal records at all, focusing instead only on cannabis legalization and regulation. I think this could be a winning strategy for the petition sponsors.

In my own research on ballot measures, I repeatedly find that voters tend to favor measures with simpler summaries on our ballots. Complex proposed laws often have complex ballot language that is more challenging to understand on the spot. While some voters decide their stance on a ballot measure in advance of Election Day, others do not decide until their ballot is in hand. The latter group of voters is more likely to abstain or vote "No" on a measure if the ballot summary is long or complicated. This suggests that a simpler cannabis legalization measure has a greater likelihood of success.

If a measure deals with multiple legal issues, that can also increase the complexity of the measure’s summary. Furthermore, that can turn the ballot language into a “double-barreled” question that voters must answer. On the 2018 marijuana measure, some North Dakotans abstained or voted "No" due to the criminal record expungement processes it proposed. The New Approach petition is not vulnerable in the same way. Many voters consider it a no-brainer that regulations are needed if cannabis is legalized, and so voting for legalization and regulation together is not too complicated.

The potential New Approach measure would almost certainly outperform the 40.55% "Yes" votes from 2018’s marijuana measure. What’s less clear is whether the New Approach measure could pass, but I think it has a real shot of doing so. In any case, perhaps the greatest challenge for New Approach North Dakota is the collection of 15,582 signatures by July 11, its deadline for the November ballot.

Assuming the July 11 deadline is met, the New Approach measure may also have evolving cultural trends on its side. As cultural norms change and attitudes about marijuana become more relaxed, the idea of cannabis legalization in North Dakota may simply have become more viable over the last four years. Over time, Americans -- including Republican voters -- increasingly favor marijuana legalization. In a nation fatigued by decades of punitive federal drug policy, many Americans are looking to their states for change. North Dakotans are no exception, but it remains to be seen if a simple majority of voters are ready to take the leap to cannabis legalization.

Ellie Shockley is a political psychologist, social scientist and education researcher. This column represents her personal views and not the views of any organization. She completed a doctorate at the University of Chicago and postdoctorate at Nebraska. She lives in Mandan. Find her past columns at EllieShockley.com

