Speaking out: Patriotism means listening, not shouting down

Sunday, July 4, 2021, dawned clear and bright, a cool breeze complementing the warm sun.
At the North Dakota Capitol, the breeze brought American flags lining both sides of the mall to attention while the sun flood-lighted the red, white and blue.
With due imagination, you could almost hear Thomas Jefferson and John Hancock and Ben Franklin and John Adams and the other 52 discussing that the Creator had endowed all people with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Never mind some apparent contradictions attributable to their time in history. They said “all” people. If these rights are endowed to “all” people, how many of us should not have them?
If these rights are unalienable, who can they be taken from?
History has proved these statements, from a bold declaration of freedom, to be as much aspirational as actual. Certain groups of people didn’t get them when they should have. Others have had them snatched away when they shouldn’t have been.
And yet we continue to prove that we aspire to live in a country where everyone -- no one gets left out -- should have life and liberty and an ability to pursue what they believe makes them happy.
Implied in this declaration is that those rights mean different things to different people. Many of the same founders made the implication implicit later on, when they adopted the First Amendment to the Constitution. In recognition that differences of opinion are abundant, it guarantees “all” those people the right to say what they want, print what they want, worship as they wish, gather in protest and ask the government to change its ways.
The point, or at least one of them, is that disagreement is a good thing. It’s not a personal affront, it’s a road map to constructive decision-making and consensus-building. Still, it’s not always easy. In fact, it’s usually hard work.
Building consensus and reaching good conclusions means listening to other perspectives, not shouting them down. It means considering opposing points of view, not dismissing them and belittling those who hold them.
In the tweet and retweet era, when it’s so easy to distribute information that may be truth, half truth or nothing at all true, the road map to constructive discourse seems to have led to a quagmire of closed roads. Sometimes the result is shouting down rather than listening up, and we get angry rather than results.
The founders were passionate, too, sometimes argumentative and disrespectful, sometimes holding grudges, but their written legacy promotes difference of opinion as constructive.
This concept has been successfully modeled by a group of people who haven’t always been included in the “all people” specified in the Declaration of Independence, and who have often been alienated from life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
These are people native to our country, whose ancestors were here before the arrival of European explorers and settlers.
Some of them argued passionately and emotionally that the “Fighting Sioux” nickname once used by the University of North Dakota was degrading and offensive. Others felt it was a tribute to their heritage and their history.
Many from the Standing Rock nation have opposed the Dakota Access Pipeline and other fossil fuel development on grounds that are very personal and because of fears that are very real. They have done so passionately and consistently, using the rights guaranteed to them by the First Amendment.
A hundred or so miles to the north, members of the Three Affiliated Tribes continue to develop their oil and gas resources, and to get some of them to market through that same Dakota Access Pipeline.
Different life experiences inform different opinions, but Native people with divergent perspectives continue to see themselves as brothers and sisters.
You don’t really get that when Congressional Democrats and Republicans automatically oppose any idea that comes from the other side, or when progressives deride every use of fossil fuel, or when Trumpers belittle anyone not on their bandwagon.
It’s time to get past the “if you’re not with me you’re against me” mindset and move on to the idea of opening our minds to ideas and views not necessarily consistent with our own.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.