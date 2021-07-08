Speaking out: Patriotism means listening, not shouting down

Sunday, July 4, 2021, dawned clear and bright, a cool breeze complementing the warm sun.

At the North Dakota Capitol, the breeze brought American flags lining both sides of the mall to attention while the sun flood-lighted the red, white and blue.

With due imagination, you could almost hear Thomas Jefferson and John Hancock and Ben Franklin and John Adams and the other 52 discussing that the Creator had endowed all people with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Never mind some apparent contradictions attributable to their time in history. They said “all” people. If these rights are endowed to “all” people, how many of us should not have them?

If these rights are unalienable, who can they be taken from?

History has proved these statements, from a bold declaration of freedom, to be as much aspirational as actual. Certain groups of people didn’t get them when they should have. Others have had them snatched away when they shouldn’t have been.

And yet we continue to prove that we aspire to live in a country where everyone -- no one gets left out -- should have life and liberty and an ability to pursue what they believe makes them happy.