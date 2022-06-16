Speaking out: Overcoming hate will better our community

I came to Bismarck 37 years ago to work for Gov. George Sinner. I served as director of the economic development commission. During my tenure in that office, the Greater North Dakota Association brought an economist and scholar Richard Florida to North Dakota.

Florida had written the book, “The Rise of the Creative Class,” and in that book created a measure for diversity that he related to economic performance. How accepting a community was, as measured by his index, translated positively into economic performance.

I chair the Martin Luther King Holiday Commission, and late last fall I was meeting with the Bismarck Human Relations Committee planning the celebration of that holiday. I was extremely surprised and very pleased to see that committee and city staff were tracking the city of Bismarck’s score on the diversity index and looking for ways to improve it.

The hate crime ordinance considered by the City Commission was intended to protect and enhance the diversity of the city’s growing population. My wife, Marcia, and I have hosted high school students from Germany, Indonesia, Italy and most recently The Congo. I have high praise for the Bismarck school system. Praise for how our three children were treated and deep appreciation for how the four students from foreign countries were accepted and cared for in the school district. However, testimony to the City Commission revealed not all groups seeking protection from hate crimes share that positive experience. Powerful testimony from a high school student and many others spoke to the threats and abuse they face today in Bismarck.

In voting against the ordinance, several commissioners mentioned they feared unintended consequences. It doesn’t mean we don’t need the laws or ordinances; it means that we must think together to find ways to reduce the hateful mistreatment of people not in the dominant majority. Several of the commissioners suggested additional attention and discussion is needed.

Several church pastors spoke against the ordinance, and one spoke for it. As an active church member, I was keenly disappointed in those pastors who quote scripture condemning the behavior of groups seeking protection from hate crimes. Intolerant religion is bad religion, human compassion for suffering people is much more valuable in our society than self-righteous condemnation of others.

I had hoped by passing this ordinance the city would declare it the public policy to welcome and protect diverse populations. Let diverse populations know they are welcome here, that they will be respected and protected against those people who were taught to hate someone different than them. The recent killing in Buffalo, New York, reminds us that there are people overwhelmed with hate. The perpetrators of hate crimes are themselves tortured people who need help. But they should not be able to continue to injure and kill innocent people.

Perhaps the proposed ordinance wasn’t the right vehicle to send that message to folks considering Bismarck as a home or a place to work or retire. But by not passing the hate crime ordinance, the city also created unintended consequences. Most folks do want to improve human relations in Bismarck, to help people feel accepted and protected. Numerous groups are willing to discuss solutions beyond the legal system. The Ten Commandments don’t seem to have prohibited the behaviors forbidden. The teachings of Jesus about loving your neighbor as yourself is more useful. How can we love our neighbors and make them feel welcome? It is a good place to start the discussion. It is good theology and good business.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

