Speaking out: Overcoming apathy

It is understandable why we don’t want to think about our current reality. Few of us have a good idea on how to resolve the human tragedy in Ukraine. The suffering is flashed into our minds by the ever-present media, even seeping up to us from our phones. The Ukraine crisis is so horrible we try not to think about it. That is apathy.

The polarized population around us repeats the talking points embedded in their political view -- completely disregarding the contradictory truth. Republican members of Congress seeking their party’s endorsement are seeking support from former President Trump, even after a Trump-inspired mob threatened their lives. Trump continues to lie about the 2020 election contending that it was stolen from him. The House of Representatives is investigating Trump’s role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol attempting to block certification of the election results. Trump is under investigation also for bank fraud. Why would members of Congress who voted to certify the 2020 election results seek or accept the endorsement of the defeated candidate who denies the validity of that election? Political analysts dismiss this shocking incongruity as simply necessary politics to win the Republican nomination. Accepting the endorsement of Trump is endorsing a lie. Should voters be apathetic about that?

April 26, 2022, was Holocaust Remembrance Day. Speakers at Bismarck State College recounted how German apathy to Hitler’s lies allowed the Nazis to murder 6 million people. A featured speaker was Dina Butcher, whose relatives were killed by the Nazis. Dina told how government laws were passed defining who a Jew was and forbidding Jews to marry anyone other than a Jew. She spoke of how her parents escaped Germany and resettled in Nebraska. She showed photos of her relatives killed in concentration camps, some of them children. Dina and other speakers urged attendees at this presentation to never forget so these atrocities could never happen again.

Dina said she is worried they will happen again. She spoke of the denial of the truth that is happening in America and gave examples. When Dina was introduced, it was noted that following retirement from public life she had lost her filter and found her voice. When she finished speaking the audience rose in a standing ovation. Not many who heard Dina Butcher speak remained apathetic.

Viktor Frankl wrote “Man’s Search for Meaning.” Frankl, a psychiatrist, graphically describes daily life in a concentration camp. Frankl understood why apathy was emotionally necessary. Frankl’s wife was also in a concentration camp, and he didn’t know if she was alive or dead. In that moment of suffering, he found his love for her greater than reality. Frankl writes, “In a last violent protest against the hopelessness of imminent death, I sensed my spirit piercing through the enveloping gloom. I felt it transcend the hopeless, meaningless world, and from somewhere I heard a victorious 'Yes' in answer to my question of the existence of an ultimate purpose.”

For many, the world does remain hopeless and meaningless. On April 2, about 20 people met in Carrington to discuss ways rural people could help refugees. The facilitated discussion asked people why they came. One lady said that she was tired of apathy and wanted to care about something again. The group is forming Communities Acting Together for Change and Hope (CATCH). The hope is for the safety of displaced persons like Dina Butcher’s mom and dad and the change is the revitalization of beloved rural communities. Would you like to care about something deeply again? Get involved with CATCH.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

