Speaking out: Orthodoxy vs. Orthopraxy

About a month ago, I caught a few seconds of a radio conversation about orthodoxy versus orthopraxy, or the idea of what you believe versus what you do. It ended up being one of those brain worms that sticks and keeps coming to the forefront of your mind at random times like when you’re doing laundry or trying to fall asleep.

It reminded me of comedian Ricky Gervais’ monologue at the Oscars in 2020 when he called out the hypocrisy of Hollywood saying, “Apple roared into the TV game with 'The Morning Show,' a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing … made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. Well, you say you’re woke but the companies you work for, I mean, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? So, if you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech, right? You are in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, right, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and (that’s it).”

A few weeks later, I was listening to a Serial podcast called "The Trojan Horse Affair" about the investigation around a supposed Islamist plot to take over schools in Britain. It was noted that the person responsible for briefing an investigator about the religious parameters in British schools had never actually read the documents outlining the religious parameters in British schools.

We can easily find instances like this elsewhere, can’t we? Politics, religion, charities, corporations -- there are instances of hypocrisy everywhere. And it’s maddening. Why is it so common for belief and action to be out of sync?

The frustration of it all compounds over time and it begins to make us skeptical. That can be good when it encourages fact-checking, the concept of “trust by verify,” or motivates us to guide change where change is necessary.

But it is unhealthy when it fosters a “gotcha” attitude or makes us jaded to the point of anger.

I think that’s where a lot of us are today, especially with respect to the media, politics and basically anything to do with COVID-19. We’re angry trying to dismantle, we’re angry trying to defend, we’re angry about apathy. We’re just plain angry.

And it’s getting us nowhere.

Why? Because we’re mad at others when the only behavior we can directly affect is our own. However, when it comes to self-evaluation, we’re less able to see our orthodoxy versus our orthopraxy. It’s hard to examine the intricacies and fallout of our actions. It’s also easy to justify why we make decisions that don’t line up perfectly. We know the details. We give ourselves grace. Our distance makes us much more able to see -- and criticize -- the hypocrisy in others. And, consequently, get angry.

Perhaps examining orthodoxy versus orthopraxy should become the new hot topic of business school or law school or seminary. Perhaps that should be where licensing and regulation focus. Perhaps awards should be given to those who come closest to total alignment, and media coverage should highlight what it took to get there. And perhaps we should all learn the tools to more accurately assess ourselves.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

