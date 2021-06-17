Speaking out: Oppositional politics divides our United States

Agree or disagree with his positions, it therefore becomes easy to respect someone like Manchin when his votes are based on what he believes is right rather than what maintains power for his party.

Imagine the pressure that is brought to bear on Manchin from fellow Democrats adamant about claiming victory. Imagine the personal stress inflicted simply as a result of holding firm to your beliefs.

There are others in both parties who have demonstrated the ability to put personal convictions ahead of political ideology, but precious few. When the votes are being counted, chalking up a win or inflicting a loss is the main motivator.

That’s why we’re always in election season. Even before the 2021 class of senators was sworn in, attention had turned to the 2022 midterm elections and hopes, by both sides, of reclaiming a majority.

Before Biden had even marked his first 100 days, Republicans were making plans for how they might win back the White House in 2024. Dozens of them are waiting to throw their hats in the ring, holding back only to see if Trump will try again.

When the focus is on maintaining power, or taking power back, and keeping the other side from winning, we end up divided.

Is there still room to hope “that all of us, especially those who are privileged to serve, remember our responsibility to do more to unite this country before it is too late.”?

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

