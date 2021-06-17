Speaking out: Oppositional politics divides our United States

“American democracy is something special, it is bigger than one party, or all the tweet-filled partisan attack politics of the moment. It is my sincere hope that all of us, especially those who are privileged to serve, remember our responsibility to do more to unite this country before it is too late.”
-- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.
If you’re a Republican, you’re probably loving West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin right now.
The Republican agenda, at least for those who have offices on Capitol Hill, is to keep President Joe Biden from placing any ticks in his win column, and Manchin is proving more effective at that than either Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy, the GOP leaders in the Senate and the House.
If you’re a Democrat, though, especially if you lean to the progressive side of the party, you’re not having many warm fuzzies for West Virginia’s moderate senator.
With the U.S. Senate split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, Biden needs all 50 Democratic senators to stick with him in order to get pieces of his agenda passed in Congress.
Manchin is making that difficult. He’s a rare bird inside the D.C. Beltway, one who’s concerned more about voting his conscience than his party line.
Therefore, if you’re one of the millions of Regular Joe Americans who doesn’t care as much about Democrat wins or Republican losses -- or vice versa -- as about good government and public policy, you’re probably liking Manchin just fine. It’s likely that the vast silent majority is with you.
That’s because in America these days the art of oppositional politics holds sway. Keeping the other side from passing its policies is always more important even than passing your own. Staying in the majority, or reclaiming the majority, is job one.
Of course, that system’s most regular accomplishments are gridlock, loss of confidence in the government, and an electorate that feels disenfranchised and powerless to do anything about it. Those ingredients set the stage for people to do things they otherwise might never dream of, such as breaking into the Capitol.
When Barack Obama was president, McConnell, his opposer in chief, expressed that his No. 1 goal was to keep any of the president’s goals from being achieved.
Likewise, Democrats were united in their opposition to anything former President Donald Trump and his party faithful proposed.
Now it’s Joe Biden’s turn to keep the other side’s hounds at bay.
This oppositional politics no doubt precedes our last three presidents, but in these times it seems to have become bald-faced and all-consuming. With the Senate evenly split, it also has become painfully obvious.
Agree or disagree with his positions, it therefore becomes easy to respect someone like Manchin when his votes are based on what he believes is right rather than what maintains power for his party.
Imagine the pressure that is brought to bear on Manchin from fellow Democrats adamant about claiming victory. Imagine the personal stress inflicted simply as a result of holding firm to your beliefs.
There are others in both parties who have demonstrated the ability to put personal convictions ahead of political ideology, but precious few. When the votes are being counted, chalking up a win or inflicting a loss is the main motivator.
That’s why we’re always in election season. Even before the 2021 class of senators was sworn in, attention had turned to the 2022 midterm elections and hopes, by both sides, of reclaiming a majority.
Before Biden had even marked his first 100 days, Republicans were making plans for how they might win back the White House in 2024. Dozens of them are waiting to throw their hats in the ring, holding back only to see if Trump will try again.
When the focus is on maintaining power, or taking power back, and keeping the other side from winning, we end up divided.
Is there still room to hope “that all of us, especially those who are privileged to serve, remember our responsibility to do more to unite this country before it is too late.”?
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.