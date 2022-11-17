Speaking out: One-party rule not good for North Dakota

If the Endangered Species Act applied to political parties, the Democratic-NPL would be downgraded from threatened to endangered. Parents someday might take their kids to the Heritage Center and marvel at preserved specimens of North Dakota Democrats the way they do the triceratops or mastodon.

Democrats have not won a statewide election since 2012 and managed to lose legislative seats in the last election. There are now only four Democrats in the Senate (out of 47) and 12 in the House (out of 94).

Democrats have themselves to blame. They need to distance themselves from the obsession over issues like race and gender that consumes the party nationally and turns off so many North Dakota voters. They should focus on their populist roots to bring farmers and working folks back into the fold.

A better message must be coupled with organizing and party building. Democrats didn’t field a candidate for tax commissioner, an office that was once a stepping stone for the party’s rising stars, and weren’t on the ballot in 19 of 32 Senate races and 15 of 35 House races. Most House contests are two-seat races, and in some the Democrats ran one candidate, so 36 GOP house candidates effectively ran unopposed.

For all practical purposes, North Dakota now has just one political party. That’s bad for all the despondent Democrats out there but also for our political system generally.

Voter turnout was just shy of 43% in the last election, the lowest in four decades and well below the 58% average since 1980. When one party dominates and the other is essentially non-existent, voter apathy is the natural result.

Aside from two representatives from the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain reservations (thanks to redistricting), all Democrats in the Legislature are now from the Red River Valley. That stark geographic divide creates an us-versus-them mentality and doesn’t lend itself to policies that benefit the entire state.

Dominance by one party is particularly bad for transparency and accountability. With no meaningful opposition, the GOP Legislature has exempted itself from open records laws, attempted to rein in the state auditor, and stymied the new ethics commission. Bureaucrats are free to delete emails to protect their bosses, in blatant violation of state law. A legislator is allowed to profit from a state building project in which cost overruns were covered up by internal accounting tricks. All par for the course in a one-party state.

With no effective opposition to restrain them, Republicans have indulged their blindly pro-oil impulses, turning the state government into a wholly-owned subsidiary of out-of-state oil companies. That’s how we end up with idiotic ideas like building an oil refinery next to a national park, a taxpayer funded bailout to reclaim abandoned oil wells, and taking landowners’ pore space and giving it to oil companies (a clearly unconstitutional law that the courts thankfully struck down).

The party that purportedly believes in limited government has nearly tripled the state budget since 2005 and expanded the bureaucracy to an unprecedented degree. The GOP claims to champion states’ rights while sticking its snout in the federal trough to the point that over one-third of the state budget relies on federal money.

As a political monopoly, the GOP has become drunk on its own power and degenerated into a party of big corporate interests and big government, despite what it tells voters every couple of years.

The one-party state has resulted in voter apathy, geographic polarization, government corruption, and unprincipled leadership. We’d be better off if Democrats at least made it interesting, if only to keep more voters engaged and the other side somewhat honest.