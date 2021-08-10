Speaking out: Olympic gluttony needs reform

It would be completely un-American if you didn’t get a kick out of watching swimmer Katie Ledecky piling up the Olympic gold.
It would be even more un-North Dakotan once you realize Ledecky’s grandpa was one of the founders of Craven-Hagan Clinic in Williston. Bud Hagan, they called him, a prominent local physician and community leader.
How cool, especially with granddaughter Katie’s worldwide success in the water, that Bud Hagen was the driving force behind developing Williston’s first indoor pool, which opened in 1969, long before she was born, and was later christened the E.J. Hagan, MD, Aquatics Center.
It’s logical, too, that Bud and Kathleen’s daughter, Mary Genevieve Hagan Ledecky, swam for the Williston Coyotes and later the University of New Mexico Lobos.
There’s something magical and patriotic about watching Katie Ledecky cruise in a 1,500-meter swimming race against the best female swimmers in the world. And beating them.
What’s not to love about that?
It’s right up there with Monique Lamoureux-Morando netting the game-tying goal in the 2018 Winter Olympics women's hockey final, or her sister, Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson, scoring the last shootout goal of the game to clinch the gold medal.
Still, the thrill of Olympic victory and the agony of Olympic defeat are best enjoyed with your head at least partially buried in the sand.
It’s much easier to be captivated by the Olympic aura and the glamorous spectacle of the opening and closing ceremonies if you’re not thinking about the $26 billion that the Japanese are spending to host the games.
Or if you avoid the news that the people of Tokyo really were not in favor of expending the resources required to satisfy the International Olympic Committee and impressing the rest of the world.
Or if you understand that the IOC is now selecting host cities in secret because it was embarrassed when so many prospects withdrew from consideration because the gluttonous costs would be way too high to justify.
Perhaps more than any researcher, Andrew Zimbalist, a professor at Smith College, has studied the business of the Olympics and has published three books about Olympic economics. He believes when the tally is complete on the recently ended Tokyo games the red ink will be close to $35 billion.
In an interview with the New York Times newsletter Dealbook, Zimbalist said the Tokyo organizing committee planned a $15 billion budget.
That doesn’t include building the national stadium; the construction of the Olympic Village or the media village; the transportation, communication and hospitality infrastructure investments; or $2 billion for security.
Then there is transportation for 205 Olympic teams to get to and from Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee pays for those flights.
Like the host cities of just about every previous Olympic games, Tokyo is likely to lose its shirt, and its people are likely to say I told you so.
Next year’s winter Olympics will be in Beijing, a politically sensitive decision by the IOC, but Zimbalist says Beijing’s only competitor was Almaty, Kazakhstan. Hmmm. Beijing? Or Almaty?
Now Beijing is spending billions on systems to transport water to venues near the Gobi Desert so they can make snow for Nordic and alpine skiing. Such lavish excess consumption is irresponsible.
None of this is to suggest that the Olympics should be shuttered. They shouldn’t.
They should, however, be reformed so that they don’t so wastefully consume resources to build shiny new Olympic utopias in a different city every four years.
Zimbalist argues that when the modern Olympics were created in 1896, the games had to be rotated from one place in the world to another because travel and telecommunications were limited. With today’s technology, that’s not necessary. He suggests reusing Olympic venues would be more responsible.
Katie Ledecky would be as thrilling to watch in the Stanford aquatics center where she competed in college, and the Lamoureux twins could take down Canada in a venue such as Ralph Engelstad Arena in their hometown of Grand Forks.