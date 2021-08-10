Speaking out: Olympic gluttony needs reform

Then there is transportation for 205 Olympic teams to get to and from Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee pays for those flights.

Like the host cities of just about every previous Olympic games, Tokyo is likely to lose its shirt, and its people are likely to say I told you so.

Next year’s winter Olympics will be in Beijing, a politically sensitive decision by the IOC, but Zimbalist says Beijing’s only competitor was Almaty, Kazakhstan. Hmmm. Beijing? Or Almaty?

Now Beijing is spending billions on systems to transport water to venues near the Gobi Desert so they can make snow for Nordic and alpine skiing. Such lavish excess consumption is irresponsible.

None of this is to suggest that the Olympics should be shuttered. They shouldn’t.

They should, however, be reformed so that they don’t so wastefully consume resources to build shiny new Olympic utopias in a different city every four years.

Zimbalist argues that when the modern Olympics were created in 1896, the games had to be rotated from one place in the world to another because travel and telecommunications were limited. With today’s technology, that’s not necessary. He suggests reusing Olympic venues would be more responsible.