Speaking out: Not the snowbird type, but it’s tempting

It’s a pretty safe bet that in 50 years of newspapering in North Dakota and Minnesota, I’ve never before sat outdoors on a Valentine’s Day weekend to write.

Late January and early February in Bismarck were mild, but not that mild.

It was a different story at the Airbnb home we rented on either side of Valentine’s Day this year. Situated just a couple of blocks from downtown Mesa, Arizona, it was 79 and sunny at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 when I sat down in a gazebo to write.

We would have been in Grand Forks for the weekend, making good use of our tickets to University of North Dakota hockey games, but when we opened Christmas presents in December one of them was for 10 days lodging at a place in Mesa. Mid-February seemed like the perfect time to escape a North Dakota winter.

When the puck dropped that Friday night, the Weather Channel reported it was 11 below in Grand Forks and the interstate highways had just been reopened after snow and wind made travel too difficult. We had just finished a really well-prepared and highly satisfying meal served outdoors on the patio at Gertrude’s between Tempe and Scottsdale.

It was immediately clear to us why so many from the Upper Midwest head south for the duration of the long winter months.

Back in 1984, a couple of months after we were married, we spent a February week on a Caribbean cruise, and found it to be wonderful respite from snow, cold and wind. Since then our winter travels have reached no farther south than Sioux Falls, and most have been to hockey rinks in rural Saskatchewan, basketball courts in northwest North Dakota or to check in on relatives in places such as Fargo or Minneapolis.

Not much winter relief in any of that.

So it was with eager anticipation that we boarded a flight to Phoenix last month, settling in at a place where we could get up each morning whenever we woke up, retire each night whenever we felt like it, and spend the hours in between visiting tourist destinations and hiking trails.

And, of course, searching for dining experiences not typically available in meat and potatoes country.

The hiking in Arizona offers a double bonus getting some physical exercise and seeing new and different natural wonders, and the opportunities are endless. We hiked through desert habitat rich with saguaros, palo verde, mesquite, aloe, agave and prickly pear. We wandered into picturesque mountainous foothills, and spent a couple hours on the rocky Double Butte Trail. Wind Cave at Usery Mountain was a pretty strenuous 2 ½ hours for 67-year-olds, but the beautiful vistas and rock formations made it a good tired.

The red rocks and ancient cliff dwellings up north near Sedona revealed a unique beauty of creation and demonstrated the ingenuity, engineering and architecture of Indigenous people from days long gone.

We strolled among the plants at the Desert Botanical Gardens, stopped at Mesa Arts Center and visited the zoo. We took pictures of the stately Phoenix Mormon Temple and its crystal clear reflection in a reflecting pool surrounded by manicured gardens, and marveled at thousands of years of musical instruments at the Musical Instrument Museum.

A neighbor next door to where we’re staying was pulling weeds from a hedgerow on Feb. 10, and the next day another nearby resident was mowing grass.

Still, we’ve never pictured ourselves as snowbirds. It’s nice to get a break from the violence of North Dakota winter, but how would we fill our days for months at a time? You can only visit so many tourist destinations, and driving 30 to 45 minutes every time you want to take a hike would get old fast.

We were able to get a taste of snowbird life when we visited Bismarck friends Joel and Jan Gilbertson at their retirement community in Sun Lakes, where several man-made lakes contain fish and waterfowl and birds from pelicans to herons. Paved walking paths suitable for fast-paced walks, leisurely strolls or evening cruises in a golf cart weave for miles through the community, around the lakes and past a couple of golf courses.

It’s only natural to picture yourself filling leisurely mornings with extended walks, mild afternoons in the backyard with a good book or a computer and Wi-Fi, and occasional -- perhaps even regular -- tee times at the golf courses.

But what about the grandkids back in North Dakota and their piano recitals and concerts and ball games and swim meets and school programs? And trips to Grand Forks for world class hockey?

Come to think of it, we do have FaceTime.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

