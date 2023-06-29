Last April, the Legislature passed a resolution limiting citizen-initiated measures to one subject, increasing the number of signatures required for a measure to be placed on the ballot, and providing that only North Dakota voters can circulate petitions for signatures. In addition, a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment would require a majority vote in both the June primary and November general elections. The proposed changes will be on the ballot in November 2024.

Legislators argue the changes are necessary to protect against “out-of-state influences” and enhance “grassroots” initiatives. As usual, public statements from politicians bear little resemblance to the truth and don’t reveal their true motivations.

Opponents of an initiated measure often try to scare voters by pointing to nefarious, out-of-state influences, even though outside money and support is common on both sides of many ballot measures.

Politicians moaned about “out-of-state influence” in 2018, when a majority of citizens voted to establish the Ethics Commission, and again last year when voters imposed term limits on the governor and legislators. Supporters of both measures received out-of-state funding, but that’s not what really drew the ire of state lawmakers.

Whatever your thoughts on the Ethics Commission and term limits, those measures generally favor citizens at the expense of government officials. And for every action by citizens to reclaim power from politicians, there is an opposite reaction by politicians to hold on to it.

Lawmakers are upset that citizen-led initiatives have attempted to chip away at their entrenched power, so they’re hoping to make the initiative process more difficult. Claiming to protect us all from out-of-state influence is simply a smokescreen.

Protecting our state from outside interest groups is usually not high on the list of priorities for state lawmakers. On many issues, lawmakers eagerly cater to out-of-state interests at the expense of the grassroots they now claim to care about.

It’s no coincidence that the culture war bills the Legislature considered last session are nearly identical to those debated in other states. Most of those bills originated with and were pushed by national groups, not the local grassroots. Of course, legislators have shielded their communications from the open records law, so we don’t know for certain which interest groups are wielding influence. Lawmakers would rather we not know that they are shills for interest groups trying to impose a national agenda on individual states, with little regard for what most citizens actually care about.

Lawmakers certainly have no issues with the largest of all out-of-state interests, the oil and gas industry. Whether the Legislature is granting unneeded tax breaks, loosening already lax regulations, giving away privately-owned pore space, or using taxpayer money to clean up abandoned well sites, most of the benefits flow to out-of-state oil companies, many of which are among the largest and wealthiest corporations in America. The interests of the average North Dakota taxpayer, landowner, or mineral owner is consistently ignored.

During the last session, the Legislature did a huge favor for out-of-state agribusiness corporations by changing the decades old anti-corporate farming law, despite voters overwhelmingly rejecting a similar effort in 2016. In every other state that allows corporate ownership of livestock facilities, the results are obvious, and they don’t favor the grassroots.

Legislators have no problem favoring out-of-state oil companies and agribusiness giants, and they’re happy to allow out-of-state interest groups to impose their narrowminded agenda on our state. But when citizens receive help from out-of-state groups to limit the power of legislators and other government officials, politicians hoot and howl and do all they can to maintain their control.

Luckily, we can all head to the polls next year and defeat this misguided legislative power grab.