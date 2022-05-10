Speaking out: North Dakotans must protect Roe v. Wade

My gas gauge is broken. The red icon on my dashboard keeps flashing “LOW FUEL” and dings incessantly, even after I’ve filled the tank. I’m going to get it fixed, I have to. I’m not great at keeping track of miles traveled and gas guzzled, so I especially rely on that gauge to work. I think it’d be nice to have a fuel gauge for myself. Something to keep track of how much energy I’ve spent and how little I have in reserve.

Generally, I keep this article as a little appetizer. A snippet of my life served on a slice of wry. No manifestos -- word counts and attention spans simply don’t allow it. But this week, my LOW FUEL light keeps blinking and telling me that things are dire. So you’re getting the whole reuben sandwich -- heavy on the rue and a side of manifesto fries.

The Buick and I, we’re running on fumes. Ever since the Supreme Court draft opinion leaked about the court’s likelihood of ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, I haven’t had much rest. Like my Rendezvous navigating around the potholes on Rosser, Roe v. Wade has been on shaky ground. And every piece of legislation that chips away at a citizen’s right to privacy when it comes to personal medical decisions puts the entire population at risk. You swerve to avoid one pothole, just to get sucked into another one.

Enough with the metaphors. I don’t have the time to go into the intricacies of the Supreme Court’s misogynistic approach to controlling American citizens: the slippery slope of all this; the dangers of allowing religious perspectives to infiltrate and dominate the court’s decisions; how this decision means today’s generations will have fewer rights than our predecessors; and the hypocrisy of banning abortion while we face baby formula and child care shortages, and families struggle to stay afloat amidst the lack of paid family leave, student debt, and the increasing cost of living. Not to mention, the majority of Americans believe that the right to abortion should be protected. In North Dakota, 64% of the population rejected the so-called “Personhood” Amendment in 2014.

I’m not looking to change minds with this article. I’m not going to share any of my lived experiences or the stories of sexual assault, the use of emergency contraception, and abortion stories of the women I know. We’ve been sharing with each other. You know someone who has a story. We all do. Those stories belong to their tellers, and you shouldn’t need someone else’s situation to convince you that removing access to bodily autonomy is horrific. I’m ashamed of the majority of North Dakota’s elected leaders and their glee in using government power to punish private citizens until we fit their purity culture standard.

I am hoping to help those who are ready to take action. If you’d like to get organized and help protect (and build better) protections for abortion, birth control, sex education and medical privacy, seek out the North Dakota Women’s Network and Planned Parenthood North Dakota Advocate on social media or through volunteers with those organizations (like me!). On Saturday, May 14, Reproductive Rights rallies will take place across the state. I’d like to see you there. For many of us, it feels like the low fuel light is working overtime and a total breakdown is on the horizon. So, I guess we abandon the creaky vehicle that refuses to carry us and we take to the streets.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0