Speaking out: North Dakota nature's peaks and pitfalls

My cousin has a cold. She said it was just seasonal allergies, but as a longtime sufferer of seasonal allergies, I know that’s not true. I can still breathe through my nose, my eyes are clear, and the insides of my ears don’t itch. Yet.

I am not much of an outside person. That isn’t to say I don’t enjoy nature; I just prefer to observe rather than immerse myself in its glory. Nature’s glory is too willing to clog my sinuses.

My sister, Erica, and our friend, Dani, are participants in the “12 Months 12 Hikes'' challenge put on by North Dakota Parks and Recreation. There are 21 trails at 13 state parks that qualify for the challenge parameters. Participants scan a code at the beginning of the trail and complete at least one hike a month. I’ve been able to join them for a few of their outdoor explorations. I’m great at long distances trekked at a slow pace. I’m an oxen. I plod. Dani plans. Dani has actual hiking boots and a decent sense of direction. She will always forget a water bottle. Erica plays. She’s got a bad knee, but was the first to scramble up to North Dakota’s ONLY waterfall in the Sheyenne State Forest. Erica never forgets her ChapStick and always has a pair of sunglasses that always inevitably end up broken.

I have a bad ankle, but by the time I muster up the energy to tag along on a hike, I’ll realize I still have yet to buy actual hiking boots. I always remember to pack water, and I always have to stop to tighten the laces on my Converse sneakers. They’ve traveled Europe and are my go-to behind-the-scenes shoe of choice for event-planning. They have no grip and no business being worn through dirt, mud, snow or on any incline.

Like many young folks in North Dakota, a lot of our friends have moved to states where elevation is obvious and abundant. Offhandedly mention your trek to Fort Stevenson, and your expat pals from California or Colorado will openly laugh. It’s fine. Rugged terrain and thin air isn’t for me. A gentle slope is the right kind of difficult when you’ve got to contend with strong gales and hay fever. Plus, there’s usually a bar nearby when we’re done with our walk. Nothing better than elevating your ankle, a cold beer, and some antihistamines to end the day.

Another advantage to hiking where there are flat expanses is that you can generally spot a telltale tall object in the distance to reorient yourself when you get lost. “I can see the Capitol. We haven’t wandered too far,” I’ve heard Erica say. “There’s the tree,” Dani points out. “I remember sneezing on that fence post,” I’ll offer.

On dating apps, most men will include the infamous “Look at this fish/deer/dead critter I got” photo. But plenty also post selfies from atop mountains. “Love to hike and adventure,” their profiles read. It’s hard to know if mountaineering is really as big of a hobby as they make it seem. I also have a photo of myself outside on the family pontoon, but I don’t point out that right after the photo was taken I took a nap on the lawn. I like to bask in the sun, bouncing back and forth from reading a Penguin classic and People magazine, because I’m well-rounded. But I don’t dare start a chat with a dude who is a self-proclaimed “hiking enthusiast.” That’s not my pace and not what I need in a partner. If more men had photos demonstrating their ability to help find my keys, or included inside-relevant information, (Do you use subtitles when binge-watching TV? How do you organize your sock drawer?) I’d feel better about gauging our chemistry.

Lewis and Clark were outdoorsmen, but like Erica, Dani, and me, they weren’t totally prepared. North Dakota exploring was probably a nice break. That’s why they stuck around for so long. Why scale strenuous mountains when you can have a pensive stroll toward an unending horizon? Spring will soon begin, and with the beauty, the assault on my nostrils. Still, you may find me at a summit -- sweaty, snotty, victorious. Let me know if you notice my shoe is untied before I begin the slow plod back to the parking lot.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0