Whether you are someone who looks forward to serving on a jury or someone who calls in the night before hoping the case settled, jury service is an important civic duty. According to information from the North Dakota Court System, it appears nearly 50,000 North Dakotans are summoned for jury service each year. Of those, about 10% are required to actually appear for service.

As of July 1, North Dakota jurors now receive $50 for a half day of service and $100 per full day of service. These rates are double what they previously were. The increase came from the North Dakota Legislature at the request of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Although employers are required to allow employees to fulfill jury service without penalty to their jobs, the time away from work for jury service is not required to be paid leave. Additionally, any stay-at-home parents would need to find child care while they report for jury service. Hence why, according to the state court administrator, a majority of our jurors have reported that jury service created a financial hardship for them.

State Court Administrator Sally Holewa, in testimony supporting the rate increase, noted the $100 daily rate is much closer to wage replacement. Holewa stated “the strength of the jury system lies in the diversity of backgrounds and experience that individuals bring to the process. We would not want a jury that was made up only of those individuals who are salaried or who work for certain employers in the state.”

The importance of community members showing up for jury service cannot be understated, especially in the context of criminal jury trials.

North Dakota and federal law provide that jury members must be chosen from a “fair cross section” of the population of the area in which the court presides. What the fair cross section requirement means is that the jury is made up of one’s peers, not special groups of the community.

The United States Supreme Court recognized the fair cross section requirement as fundamental to the American justice system in Taylor v. Louisiana (1975). The court summarized the function juries play by stating: “The purpose of a jury is to guard against the exercise of arbitrary power — to make available the commonsense judgment of the community as a hedge against the overzealous or mistaken prosecutor and in preference to the professional or perhaps overconditioned or biased response of a judge. This prophylactic vehicle is not provided if the jury pool is made up of only special segments of the populace or if large, distinctive groups are excluded from the pool.”

If you want to scratch the surface of addressing racial and financial inequality in the criminal justice system, think about the importance of the jury pool. It is crucial the jury be made up of people of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and expertise. Having a more competitive juror pay rate is one way to ensure those people can report for jury service.

As a final note, if you are summoned for jury service, please show up with an open mind. Your job is the most important one in that courtroom.