Speaking out: North Dakota is run by big government Republicans

North Dakota Republicans claim to be the party of small government and fiscal conservatism, which is true only if you ignore how they’ve actually been running state government for the last 15 years. Contrary to the rhetoric of politicians, we live in an era of big government Republicanism.
Gov. Doug Burgum recently proposed a “fiscally conservative” $15 billion state budget for the next two years. That’s about $330 million higher than the previous two years, which continues a trend. Only once since 2005 has state spending decreased from one biennium to the next.
Spending has increased dramatically in the last 15 years, all while Republicans have controlled the purse strings. Even when adjusting for inflation, the state’s budget has nearly tripled since 2005. Our state’s leaders might talk like fiscal conservatives, but they have no problem spending like liberal Democrats.
Compared to states with similar populations, only Alaska spent more in the last two years. North Dakota spent about $4 billion more than South Dakota and almost $5 billion more than Wyoming. We even managed to spend nearly $3 billion more than Vermont, where they elect actual socialists to public office.
Despite being controlled by Republicans who claim to favor small government, North Dakota is in many ways a big government state. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances, in fiscal year 2017 North Dakota’s government spending per capita was fourth-highest nationwide, equating to nearly $20,000 for each state resident. Recent studies based on data from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis show that almost 20% of workers in North Dakota are employed by state or local government, one of the highest rates in the nation.
The growth in North Dakota’s budget coincided with the Bakken oil boom, which created a legitimate need for increased government expenditures, particularly for transportation, law enforcement and social services. But spending has increased across the board, in every agency and department of state government. The budget did not triple in size simply because the government was forced to respond to consequences of the oil boom.
As oil tax revenue increased, politicians did what they always do when extra money falls in their laps -- they spent it. Out the window went the GOP’s purported principles of fiscal conservatism and small government, as politicians were swept up in the frenzy of our newfound oil wealth. In western North Dakota the mantra was “drill, baby, drill.” At the state Capitol, it was “spend, baby, spend.”
Erstwhile conservatives quickly became addicted to oil money and presided over an unprecedented boom in state government spending. Given the volatile nature of the oil industry, that type of short-term budgetary thinking is the exact opposite of fiscal conservatism.
As a result, we’re left with an expanded state government built on spending levels that were sustainable only when the oil boom was at its peak. Oil tax revenues have declined since setting a record about seven years ago, yet government spending has continued its upward trajectory.
Having grown the state budget so quickly during the halcyon days of the oil boom, we are likely to face serious questions in coming years about the sustainability of such huge government expenditures. The same politicians who cavalierly abandoned fiscal conservatism when it was convenient to do so might soon find themselves forced into fiscal austerity as a result of their profligate spending.
On the campaign trail and in their public messaging, North Dakota Republicans are the party of limited government and fiscal restraint. When it comes to actually governing, they’re the party of bloated budgets and big government.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.
