Speaking out: North Dakota is run by big government Republicans

North Dakota Republicans claim to be the party of small government and fiscal conservatism, which is true only if you ignore how they’ve actually been running state government for the last 15 years. Contrary to the rhetoric of politicians, we live in an era of big government Republicanism.

Gov. Doug Burgum recently proposed a “fiscally conservative” $15 billion state budget for the next two years. That’s about $330 million higher than the previous two years, which continues a trend. Only once since 2005 has state spending decreased from one biennium to the next.

Spending has increased dramatically in the last 15 years, all while Republicans have controlled the purse strings. Even when adjusting for inflation, the state’s budget has nearly tripled since 2005. Our state’s leaders might talk like fiscal conservatives, but they have no problem spending like liberal Democrats.

Compared to states with similar populations, only Alaska spent more in the last two years. North Dakota spent about $4 billion more than South Dakota and almost $5 billion more than Wyoming. We even managed to spend nearly $3 billion more than Vermont, where they elect actual socialists to public office.