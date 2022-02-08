Speaking out: North Dakota elusive to rest of the nation

There’s a pervasive and unending joke that North Dakota is a myth. Every time the state makes the national news, online commentators always joke, “North Dakota doesn’t exist.” It’s not so much that I feel we deserve to be recognized but more so that I’ve scraped my windshield off way too many times to consider joking about the existential state of the state.

Plus, when you think about it, there are plenty of states that also seem like a myth. What do you know about Connecticut? The series "The Baby-Sitter’s Club" takes place in Connecticut. But James Gatz, better known as "The Great Gatsby," came from North Dakota. You tell me: Which state has a greater literary influence?

The thing is, “North Dakota is a myth” is the opposite of true. North Dakota is absolutely everywhere. You just have to dust off the surface grime -- or stubborn ice -- and you’ll find us. When I lived abroad, there were two main reactions to folks hearing about my origins: “Is that the one with the faces?” and, more likely, there would be a long conversation about a family connection traced all the way back to the Dakota that lacks mountains and faces-on-mountains. Once, while in line to visit the Beatrix Potter museum, a tourist recognized my accent and told me he’d just “traveled to Max, North Dakota, to pick up some tables.”

I recently took a trip west to visit some family that has strayed, and while I half-navigated in the front seat, I passed the time and the miles by reading the latest issue of Creative Nonfiction magazine. As we passed Dickinson, I came across a bittersweet essay by Bronson Lemer who discussed his North Dakota upbringing. In an antique store in Casper, Wyoming, I spotted an art print with the words “Minot” emblazoned across the top. We had a clerk pull the piece off the shelf, knocking Pyrex and old Thermos containers in the process. The back of the print had a Minot Daily News clipping from 1976. The artist, David Pence, is the older brother of one of my dad’s best friends.

Last summer, I picked up a paperback with short stories by Katherine Anne Porter while passing through Duluth. I didn’t know her work, I just loved the cover. I’ve begun reading the selections and in the second story, "Noon Wine," we’re introduced to a Swede from North Dakota looking for work on a Texas farm. Olaf Helton saves the failing property and single-handedly transforms it into a productive enterprise. But please do not touch his harmonicas. The most recent episode of the "CBS Sunday Morning" show opened with a story about left-handedness, which is why my mom recorded it, but later featured an entire segment on Peggy Lee. I learned that she wrote and performed many of the songs and voice work for Disney’s "Lady and the Tramp." Nobody doubts the existence of "Lady and the Tramp." Just ask any plate of spaghetti.

North Dakota pops up when people aren’t expecting it, like a gust of wind. Netflix’s steady stream of true crime documentaries recently added "The Sons of Sam," in which an investigator states, “Minot is cold and desolate. It’s a place that nobody wants to be.” But copious amounts of news clippings and film footage prove that plenty of production members wanted to go, even if to chase a decades-old illicit story.

Maybe that’s it. People are curious about North Dakota, so they play coy about our contributions. We’re an opaque smudge on the United States map. We’re not a myth; it just takes a little muscle to remove that icy exterior and get a clear view. And for those not willing to chisel away at our stoicism, we’ll wait. If I give up on my windshield, the sun will inevitably melt everything away. Plains and panes will eventually appear.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0