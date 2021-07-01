Speaking out: North Dakota continues to fail on Davis Refinery

The PSC didn’t even attempt to scrutinize the refinery’s location. It apparently didn’t bother the PSC that the refinery’s proposed capacity magically was reduced just below the regulatory threshold when Meridian realized the location would create serious opposition.

If a company with no experience building refineries can receive government approval for a refinery next to a national park, why even bother with the charade of laws and regulations?

If it turns out the Davis Refinery is not as clean as promised, or it ends up processing more than 50,000 barrels of oil per day, don’t bet on our state government doing anything about it.

State officials seem intent on making the Davis Refinery a reality, even though it’s still not clear Meridian will ever build it. If Meridian had the experience and resources to build a refinery, construction would have started by now. Meridian blames the delays on litigation, but the court cases were concluded a year ago. And let’s not forget that Meridian invited litigation in the first place by insisting on building an oil refinery next to the crown jewel of the North Dakota Badlands and suddenly changing its size to avoid public scrutiny.