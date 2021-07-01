Speaking out: North Dakota continues to fail on Davis Refinery

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality recently granted Meridian Energy Group a three-month extension of its permit for a proposed oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park. That’s on top of an 18-month extension the company received in December 2019.
Meridian secured an air quality permit from the Department of Environmental Quality in 2018. That same year, it convinced the North Dakota Public Service Commission that the proposed refinery fell just below the 50,000 barrel regulatory threshold, avoiding public hearings over its location. Last summer, Meridian won two lawsuits in which conservation groups challenged those decisions.
The casual observer might interpret Meridian’s regulatory and legal victories as evidence of the proposed refinery’s merit. But the casual observer would be wrong.
There’s no compelling reason to construct an oil refinery within sight of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, even if it’s as clean as Meridian promises. There are plenty of places to locate a refinery in western North Dakota that are accessible by road and rail, but that don’t threaten one of our most cherished landscapes.
It’s an especially risky bet to allow Meridian to construct this refinery. It has no actual experience building or operating oil refineries. The Davis Refinery would be its first. Constructing an oil refinery doesn’t seem like the kind of thing to try for the first time right next to a national park.
The PSC didn’t even attempt to scrutinize the refinery’s location. It apparently didn’t bother the PSC that the refinery’s proposed capacity magically was reduced just below the regulatory threshold when Meridian realized the location would create serious opposition.
If a company with no experience building refineries can receive government approval for a refinery next to a national park, why even bother with the charade of laws and regulations?
If it turns out the Davis Refinery is not as clean as promised, or it ends up processing more than 50,000 barrels of oil per day, don’t bet on our state government doing anything about it.
State officials seem intent on making the Davis Refinery a reality, even though it’s still not clear Meridian will ever build it. If Meridian had the experience and resources to build a refinery, construction would have started by now. Meridian blames the delays on litigation, but the court cases were concluded a year ago. And let’s not forget that Meridian invited litigation in the first place by insisting on building an oil refinery next to the crown jewel of the North Dakota Badlands and suddenly changing its size to avoid public scrutiny.
Meridian has raised only a small fraction of what it needs to construct the refinery, and it appears to have burned through all of it. The company has been hit by multiple lawsuits and liens totaling millions of dollars and is being sued by its own employees for unpaid wages.
If Meridian is having trouble raising equity, it must be having at least as much difficulty obtaining debt financing. Most lenders will not commit hundreds of millions to a company that struggles to raise equity, can’t pay its bills, doesn’t have any substantial assets to collateralize and has no experience building refineries.
If the Davis Refinery is ultimately scrapped, it will be for lack of financial support, not because state officials pull the plug. The Department of Environmental Quality has already signaled that if Meridian gives “a lot of good reasons” for further delay beyond Sept. 12, it would grant a third extension.
Meridian’s own incompetence might be the only thing that prevents an oil refinery from being built next to Theodore Roosevelt National Park. That’s a pretty sad commentary on our state government.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.