Speaking out: North Dakota already beholden to federal government

As Gov. Doug Burgum considers legal action against the Biden administration over the recent federal vaccine mandate, state legislators are busy divvying up $1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. That pretty well sums up North Dakota’s view of the federal government: “Don’t tell us what to do, but keep sending money.”

Last month, Burgum characterized President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate as “blatant federal overreach” that infringes on states’ rights. The vaccine mandate is just the latest of many federal regulations our state has opposed, from the Waters of the United States rule to a moratorium on federal oil and gas leasing.

The federal government regularly assumes powers beyond those granted by the Constitution, so pushback from states is to be expected. On the vaccine mandate in particular, Burgum is probably right that the federal government overstepped its bounds.

Because the federal government does not have the power to impose a vaccine or testing mandate on the population generally, the recent mandate applies only to federal employees or contractors and businesses with over 100 employees. The federal government obviously has the authority to require that those it hires be vaccinated or regularly tested, but forcing private employers to do the same is a tougher legal row to hoe.

The Biden administration is relying on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency power to protect workers from “grave dangers.” OSHA has not released its vaccine regulation, so it remains to be seen whether North Dakota will file a lawsuit. If it does, there’s a pretty good chance the state will prevail, as federal courts have generally been skeptical of OSHA’s use of its emergency power.

Meanwhile, state leaders are deciding how to allocate $1 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. That’s the other side of our state’s relationship with the federal government that receives much less discussion. While we bristle at federal regulations, we gladly accept huge amounts of federal money.

It goes far beyond the billions in federal pandemic relief our state has received in the last two years. During the current biennium (2021-23), over one-third (34.6%) of our state budget, $5.87 billion, is federal money. That’s a little higher than normal because it includes some of the federal COVID-19 relief funds, but the amount of federal money in our state budget usually approaches 30% even in a typical year (which is close to the national average).

Our state budget doesn’t even capture all the federal spending in North Dakota. North Dakotans receive millions in direct payments each year under various federal programs. We receive millions in federal emergency aid every time there’s a big snowstorm, too much rainfall or too little rainfall. The federal government spends hundreds of millions each year for our two Air Force bases. Our two largest industries are among the biggest recipients of federal subsidies. North Dakota farmers receive hundreds of millions each year in federal farm subsidies, and the federal tax code subsidizes energy companies through tax credits, allowances and deductions.

Our state is awash in federal money and it generally comes with strings attached in the form of federal mandates and regulations. Yet you don’t hear much talk of states’ rights or federal overreach when it comes to all this federal spending we so eagerly accept.

Given how dependent we are on money from Washington, the fight against the vaccine mandate seems insignificant in comparison, even if the federal government overstepped its bounds. It’s difficult to see how a federal vaccine mandate is a grave threat to states’ rights, yet relying on billions in federal funding is not.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

