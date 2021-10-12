Speaking out: Nobel Prize highlights role of press

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize highlighted the important role journalists play in holding other institutions to account.
Last week, the prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov. Ressa has devoted the past several years to covering the regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Muratov heads an independent Russian newspaper that is frequently critical of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.
Both of these journalists show the public benefits of shining a spotlight on the powerful -- and in these cases, the exceedingly corrupt. They also offer some perspective on the issues we face in America.
We have debates over the death penalty, but we don’t have a regime like Durtete’s that kills alleged criminals without due process. There are issues with corruption in government, but Putin maneuvers in broad daylight without consequence.
Like the U.S., those countries constitutionally protect free speech and the press. Unlike the U.S., they do little to actually uphold those rights. It goes to show how much rule of law matters.
The press -- led by people like Ressa and Muratov -- can act as a counterweight to the violence and corruption in their countries. While the scale and intensity varies, their work shows the importance of an independent press everywhere.
The media are not perfect here, but the U.S. draws a sharp contrast to the issues in authoritarian countries. The Nobel committee noted last week that “freedom of expression is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”
In a community like Bismarck, we have plenty of issues that benefit from news coverage. Just about every local entity that can is raising taxes. The state Legislature is about to approve a redistricting plan and appropriate over a billion dollars of federal aid money. Violent crime, while relatively low compared to the rest of the country, rose in our state this past year.
During the pandemic, information related to public health announcements and disease data have been essential for the public. And while government entities are a critical part of getting that message out, an independent perspective is important.
Without local media, it would be unclear how the public would learn about these issues. Social media, press releases and word of mouth go only so far.
This comes at a time when more and more people rely on social media to get their news. But as congressional hearings chronicled last week -- and many people have known for some time -- relying on these sites for trustworthy information is next to impossible. Facebook seems better at enraging people than educating them. The news is often referred to as “the first draft of history.” The same can’t be said about TikTok videos.
As local media declines, our politics have become more nationalized and more polarized. This isn’t just speculation -- it’s well born out in study after study. Reports on community issues are replaced by talking heads mostly spinning nonsense.
Communities rely on local media to thrive. We need to know what’s going on in city hall, in our schools and hospitals, and down the street. That sort of local coverage is not easily replaced once it’s gone.
The Nobel Prize recipients show the importance the press plays in protecting the public good. And freedom of expression is as valuable in Russia and the Philippines as it is here.
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.