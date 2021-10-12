Speaking out: Nobel Prize highlights role of press

The media are not perfect here, but the U.S. draws a sharp contrast to the issues in authoritarian countries. The Nobel committee noted last week that “freedom of expression is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

In a community like Bismarck, we have plenty of issues that benefit from news coverage. Just about every local entity that can is raising taxes. The state Legislature is about to approve a redistricting plan and appropriate over a billion dollars of federal aid money. Violent crime, while relatively low compared to the rest of the country, rose in our state this past year.

During the pandemic, information related to public health announcements and disease data have been essential for the public. And while government entities are a critical part of getting that message out, an independent perspective is important.

Without local media, it would be unclear how the public would learn about these issues. Social media, press releases and word of mouth go only so far.